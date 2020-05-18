9 best insect repellants to buy for summer: From sprays to candles and the popular Mosi-Guard Protect yourself against insects

Counting down the days until summer? While there's nothing better than sun-kissed skin and cocktails in the garden, many of us will also have to contend with insect bites. We've rounded up the best insect repellents to buy for the coming months, so you can protect yourself against mosquitoes and other insects - all while working on your tan.

FIND OUT: 9 natural remedies for hay fever sufferers

Infused with citronella oil, this insect-repelling candle combines a top note of green citrus with a bottom note of fresh clean fragrance. Harmless to humans, pets and the environment, it’s also biodegradable and eco-friendly.

La Jolíe Muse Citronella Candle, £9.99, Amazon

This scientifically tested insect repellent spray protects against mosquitoes, midges, sandflies, horseflies, ticks, and more for up to five hours. It's also been chosen as one of the stand-out nature-friendly mosquito repellent products by the vegan society.

Incognito Insect Repellant, £11.90, Amazon

Mosi-Guard's natural insect repellent stick is often recommended for adults and children from three months of age. Made with 32 percent citriodiol, this formula will protect you for up to eight hours.

Mosi-Guard, £7.28, Amazon

It might not be sold as repellent but Avon's oil body spray is raved about for doing the job. Infused with natural oils to help lock in moisture, it contains citronella which helps to protect against insects. Best applied on damp skin, this light and non-greasy formula does not leavy any marks on your clothes.

Avon Mosquito Insect Repellant, £11.10, Amazon

Providing up to nine hours of total protection for adults and children over 12 years of age, Jungle Formula is one of the UK's No.1 selling insect repellent brands in the UK.

Jungle Formula Maximum Insect Repellent Spray, £6, Amazon

Smidge's novel, water and sweat resisting formula protects against insects for up to eight hours. It's also recommended by the WHO and Public Health England.

Smidge Insect Repellent, £6, Amazon

READ: What outdoor sports can you do in London now: From tennis to golf and angling

Calypso's spray repels mosquitoes, midges and other biting insects and provides protection for up to six hours.

Calypso Insect Repellent Spray with Deet, £5.51, Amazon

Formulated with all natural ingredients, this spray has a compact design which makes it easy to carry along in a backpack or pocket. It's also suitable for pregnant women and babies.

CIDBEST Mosquito Repellent Spray, £15.99, Amazon

Containing pure highly concentrated citronella, this air freshener repels biting insects for 25 days - and it's pet friendly.

The Mosquito Company, Anti Insect Air Refresher, £10.99, Amazon

MORE: How to make a face mask at home: The pattern, material & easy video tutorial

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.