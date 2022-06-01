11 joyful things to do in London in June

Calling all Londoners! Summer has finally arrived in the city, and London is host to an array of joyful popups, new restaurant openings, family-friendly events and colourful weekend activities to fill up your calendar. From immersive art installations to bottomless brunches, outdoor theatre and rooftop dining, it doesn't get much better than sundowners in the city.

LOOK: 16 royal experience days to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

SEE: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style this summer

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London in June for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers...

Best Jubilee-themed things to do in London in June

Dine like the Queen at Shangri-La The Shard's afternoon tea

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the colourful flypast for the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2 June, there's no better place than from London's tallest hotel. Shangri-La occupies eighteen floors of The Shard, Western Europe's tallest building.

And if you're after a truly royal experience, Shangri-La's signature restaurant TING is now taking bookings for their Jubilee Skyline Afternoon Tea. Fragrant scones are served with traditional jam and clotted cream, while delicious pastries pay homage to the Queen's favourite sweet treats and savoury classics form the perfect, quintessentially British afternoon tea experience. Enjoy a sip of specially-blended tea or enjoy TING's twist on the Queen’s favourite drink, the Dubonnet, with a new Jubilee gin cocktail.

To book, visit www.ting-shangri-la.com/afternoon-tea

Raise a glass to the Queen with Jubilee themed cocktails

The capital's ultra-fancy ME London hotel has concocted an incredible Jubilee-themed cocktail menu in honour of Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Each of the eight perfectly thought-out, impressively presented drinks makes homage to the Queen's reign, with ingredients that nod to the monarch's personal preference. The exquisite cocktails all pack a punch and are garnished with little extras to mark the occasion - think rose petals, blackberry powder and our personal favourite, a Haribo gummy bear.

If you only treat yourself to one cocktail – though we wholeheartedly recommend trying them all, it's a Bank Holiday! - opt for Long Live The Queen. It's a smokey negroni, which comes presented in a Beauty and The Beast style glass cloche. Your expert cocktail-maker fills the cloche with smoke, which escapes when the glass dome is lifted, for an amazing drink and a wow-worthy spectacle all in one.

Enjoy Queen-themed art at ME London

The ever-impressive ME London hotel has installed an art exhibition honouring Her Majesty, with a collection of bold and bright artwork inspired by the Queen.

Named 'Queen of Arts' the beautifully curated collection is a far cry from traditional portraits of the Queen. These are punchy, attention-grabbing artworks that delve into different aspects of the Queen's reign. From bold and colourful creations, to unusual and intriguing interpretations of what it means to be the Sovereign in Britain today, the artists have used their own styles to pay tribute to the longest-serving monarch in British history. Loose Women star Andrea McLean snapped one up on her visit to the hotel, so you're in good company if you buy one!

The works of art are displayed on the ground floor of the hotel, in the architecturally-inspiring Marconi Lounge, so post-culture-hit you can indulge in one of the bar's Jubilee cocktails.

Best alternative things to do in London in June

Step into the roaring 1920s with The Great Gatsby immersive theatre

The heady glow of the jazz age is brought to life with effortless glamour at The Great Gatsby immersive experience. This dazzling experience is the perfect excuse to don your finest flapper dress and dance the evening away at one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties, led by a team of talented actors.

Rather than sitting in an auditorium like you would a traditional show, you'll be encouraged to engage with the actors, take part in their tale and even sip cocktails at the bar whilst doing so. From the moment you enter Gatsby's Mansion, you will feel like you have been transported back to the roaring 1920s.

What makes the experience so enchanting is the ability for you, an audience member, to slip in and out of the action whenever you feel comfortable doing so. Show off your best charleston on the stage as you delight in Daisy Buchanan's scandal, or watch silently from the darkened sidelines with a glass of liquor. As F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote himself: "And I like large parties. They’re so intimate. At small parties there isn’t any privacy.

To book, visit immersivegatsby.com

Take a cablecar flight across London

Who would have thought we would be adding a TfL service to our ultimate guide for things to do in London? But trust us, this one is worth the trip *pun intended*.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Thames, London's skyline, the Greenwich Peninsula, the Royal Docks and The O2 on the Emirates Air Line Cable Cars. Available every 10 minutes, with hitching a ride as simple as tapping your Oyster Card – this skyline adventure is the perfect way to see London's skyline for a price that won't cost you your staycation fund.

For more information, visit emiratesairline.co.uk

Immerse yourself in Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's art experience

If you were mesmerised by the enchanting immersive Van Gogh experience, you'll be delighted to learn that Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's art will be lighting up London in a stunning exhibition this May. 'Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience' will be your chance to lose yourself in the great couple’s work. Over 300 art projections highlighting every detail of their paintings in bright, vivid clarity will be used to tell the story of their lives, loves, and art careers. The exhibition runs throughout June at Dock X in London, with tickets starting at £19.90.

To book, visit mexicangeniuses.com

Best foodie things to do in London in June

Get your glow with a fresh lunch from Farmer J

Summer in the city calls for a filling, fresh, colourful lunch to enjoy while soaking up the sun on your lunch break - and Farmer J is the ultimate place to source a delicious, wholesome meal that doesn't stretch your salary. From veg boxes to protein-rich fieldtrays, flavoursome sides and hearty, healthy fieldbowls, you won't go hungry if you're lunching with Farmer J.

Serving honest food that rolls with the seasons runs through Farmer J's menus. All ingredients are mindfully sourced (from as many, high-welfare British farms as possible), is bursting with flavour and most importantly, is freshly cooked on-site. Farmer J has just hit London Bridge! Available on Deliveroo and for in-store pickup

Delight your senses with lunch at The Ivy Asia

If, like me, you have walked past the tempting glow of The Ivy Asia, caught a glimpse of the glimmering turquoise floors and grand oriental décor on far too many occasions without stepping inside, this is your sign to book a table.

Don't miss the 'Lunch Stack' (£28.50), a flavoursome array of The Ivy's best lunch bites. Highlights include Robatayaki Chicken with a Hot & Sour Plum Sauce, and the Pork & Kimchi steamed dumplings. Dining at The Ivy Asia is truly a delight for the senses. Meanwhile. the drinks capture the essence of Asia in a glass and in trying the carefully curated cocktails, you will be transported by the incredible flavour combinations.

To book, visit www.theivyasia.com

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.