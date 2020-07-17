Martine McCutcheon asks fans for help after encountering last minute dilemma over summer holidays The star wants to take son Rafferty on holiday but can't find any availability

Martine McCutcheon is ready to enjoy the summer holidays with her husband Jack McManus and son Rafferty, but she has revealed she's been "a bit rubbish" and left the planning too last minute.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Actually star shared a gorgeous throwback picture of her and her family on holiday and told her fans: "Throwback to when we knew what to do with our summer holidays! I've been really busy with work lately - generally I've been juggling a lot and all of a sudden boom! The summer holidays are upon us!

Martine shared a lovely throwback photo of the family on the beach

"Rafferty's been asking me what the summer holiday plans are... Normally I'm all organised and excited for our little adventure but this year I've been a bit rubbish!" she added.

The former EastEnders star then went on to add that one of their passports has expired and all the good places in the UK seem to be taken.

"Going abroad is obviously still a bit iffy and (the real reason) one of our passports is also out of date so that's not an option. I tried to redeem myself by quickly googling places in the UK and it seems every single hotel, cottage, apartment, tent and sleeping bag is booked up till October!

The Love Actually star recently spoke to HELLO! about life in lockdown

She pleaded: "If you guys have any ideas or inspo for some lovely family holidays, or fun days out let me know... Oh dear... They don't call me lightening for nothin! #slowcoachmum #ukholidays #overamonthtogo #noplans #mumisscared #sos."

Fans were quick to reassure the star, with one revealing that she could get a new passport in two weeks. Others began suggesting locations, such as Cornwall, New Forest and Scotland.

Another fan however, made Martine laugh as she compared her husband to comedian Keith Lemon. "I thought that was Keith Lemon in the picture for a minute," she wrote, to which the 44-year-old mother-of-one replied: "I can't see that at all! And jacks not ginger either," followed by several laughing emojis.