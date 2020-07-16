Penny Lancaster's Croatia photos are making us crave a summer holiday The Loose Women panellist is in Croatia with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster has been adding more and more snaps to her holiday album, proving the envy of her Instagram followers. The TV star is currently sunning it up in Croatia with husband Rod Stewart and their latest stop has taken them to Split.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman shocks fans with her staycation choice

Penny uploaded two gorgeous photos from her summer break on Thursday – one showing the beautiful old town of Split and another of the port at sunset. The colourful buildings and outdoor eating areas of the restaurants gave fans total summer vibes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our favourite virtual holidays - travel from the comfort of your sofa!

The couple have been cruising around Croatia for the past week and have been pictured disembarking from their yacht.

MORE: Celebrities who have gone on a post-lockdown holiday

Among the places they've visited are Dubronvik, where they were spotted strolling around the walled city, and Trogir, where they enjoyed a dinner date at Calebotta restaurant. Sharing a photo outside the eatery, Penny, who looked gorgeous in a little black dress, wrote: "Best dinner."

Penny and Rod are holidaying in Split

She also shared another picture of herself posing on the steps of a cobblestone building, looked utterly carefree and relaxed. With her hair scraped into a messy bun and showing off her sun-kissed tan in a camel jumpsuit, Penny was the picture of happiness. The mother-of-two wrote: "Loving the beautiful cobbled back streets of Croatia."

Earlier in the month, the holidaymakers also travelled to the French island of Corsica, where Penny posted a photo of the bright, blue sky and cobblestone buildings.

The couple also strolled around the old town

The Loose Women panellist met her future husband Rod in 1999. The couple married eight years later and share two sons: 14-year-old Alastair and nine-year-old Aiden.

They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in mid-June, dressing up for the occasion and enjoying a takeaway meal in their car, which they parked close to London's Hyde Park. The couple live in Essex with their two sons.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.