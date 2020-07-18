Alex Jones is clearly enjoying spending some time away from her The One Show schedule with a UK beach holiday – and on Friday, she shared a sweet family snap with her husband Charlie Thompson and their two sons Kit and Teddy. Posing in their wetsuits, it appeared that the foursome had been for a dip in the sea – Alex sweetly added the song 'In The Summertime' to the photo, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

Alex shared an adorable family photo

Earlier that day, Alex had shared another update from her family break, sharing an idyllic shot of her husband Charlie following three-year-old Teddy into the water. "Could every Friday morning be like this please?" she wrote.

Fans have been busy trying to guess the mystery location of the presenter's UK break - with theories ranging from Devon and Cornwall to Alex's birthplace of Wales.

It's thought the family may be enjoying a holiday in Cornwall

One wrote: "That looks like Tenby or Saundersfoot to me… Will be there in ten days. Best hols ever for kids = Pembrokeshire!" But another seemed to suggest Alex is in Cornwall, writing: "Beautiful day in Gorran Haven, the most lovely place for families."

Alex has also been joined by her parents for the holiday, which was no doubt an emotional reunion. She's shared a number of updates with her mum and dad – including an adorable photo of them strolling on the beach, hand-in-hand with one-year-old Kit.

Alex has also been reunited with her parents

Earlier in July the star was surprised by her mum Mary via video link on The One Show, bursting into tears when she saw her.

"Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months," she said, before adding: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."