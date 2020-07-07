Alex Jones is currently enjoying a two-week break from The One Show, and by the looks of it, the doting mum is back home in Wales.

MORE: Alex Jones's husband and son have the sweetest bond - see heartmelting photo

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Alex shared a truly jaw-dropping photo of a rugged coastline at sunset, and it looks very much like the beautiful beaches Wales is known for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones makes shocking sleep confession

The 43-year-old announced she'd be taking a break from filming the popular BBC show last week. Alex was presenting with guest host Alex Scott, who told the audience: "And Alex we have to let everyone know, you’ve been busy keeping everyone entertained during the lockdown, working so hard to keep smiles on everyone’s faces. You are going away for two weeks. You fully deserve it."

MORE: Alex Jones reveals controversial fashion hack that will divide the nation

Alex shared the beautiful photo on Instagram

MORE: Alex Jones just totally wowed us with her silky pyjama shirt

The TV star replied: "I am. You know what it has been a real privilege to come to work every day with all of you lot and also thanks for being the reason, along with my family for getting me through this really weird time."

That same episode, Alex was reunited via video link with her mum, who has spent the lockdown period back in Wales.

Both were brought to tears during the segment, with Alex exclaiming: "Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months."

Before long, both Alex and her mum had started crying, prompting Alex to tell the audience: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."

We can imagine Alex is over the moon to finally get to see her beloved mum face to face! It's no doubt been a hectic few months for the doting mum, who has been balancing her One Show duties with being a mother to two bouncy little boys, Teddy and Kit.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.