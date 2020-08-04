Piers Morgan's holiday villa in the south of France is out of this world The GMB star has plenty of outdoor space to rest his injured leg

Piers Morgan has left his Good Morning Britain presenting duties behind for the summer holidays, and his villa in the south of France is out of this world!

The TV star shared a new look at the outdoor space of his St Tropez holiday home on his Instagram Stories with a photo he simply captioned, "Lazy days." Piers could be seen with his feet up as he soaked up the view from the lush gardens, which feature a huge lawn, pretty white flower beds and manicured trees.

Several more plush cream loungers could be seen positioned in front of him, which would make the perfect spot for his wife Celia and four children Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, Albert, 19, and eight-year-old Elise to join him!

Piers shared a look at his beautiful French holiday home on Instagram

There are also steps leading down into a sheltered, private pool area, which Piers showed off in another photo on Instagram. "I’ve had worse rehab locations," he wrote, after revealing he tore a tendon in his right leg on day two of their six-week break and is having to use crutches to get around. Through the wall of windows and glass double doors, another set of wicker furniture could be seen positioned around the pool, as well as sun loungers and an egg chair with cushions - so there are plenty of places for Piers to rest his leg!

The GMB star has an incredible outdoor pool and beautiful gardens

Fans were blown away by how beautiful his gardens are, with one writing: "Stunning view," and another adding: "Looks fantastic Piers. I can only dream about holidaying in a place like that." A third joked they would be making the most of his holiday home, even with his injury: "I’d be outside and have the legs in that pool Piers." And the whole pool area even lights up at night, so the presenter can enjoy the outside space at any hour!

And although we can't think of any reason Piers would want to leave the confines of his stunning French accommodation, the 55-year-old has also been venturing out for trips to flea markets and family dinners.

