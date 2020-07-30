Piers Morgan surprises fans with unexpected dinner companions at royal-favourite haunt The GMB host is holidaying in the south of France

Piers Morgan is certainly making the most of his summer holiday in Saint Tropez – and on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain host surprised his fans as he enjoyed a rather star-studded night out.

The outspoken 55-year-old and his wife Celia Walden headed to Auberge de la Môle, a restaurant frequented by Princess Diana, for a dinner outing with Dame Joan Collins, her husband Percy Gibson and royal go-to nutritionist Gabriela Peacock.

"At the court of Dame Joan," the GMB presenter wrote alongside a snap of the party. "Wonderful meal at Auberge de la Môle, a favourite old haunt of Princess Diana... no-frills restaurant with stunningly good food that keeps coming all night until you want to burst with gastronomic joy. Fabulous."

Fans rushed to post underneath, with one writing: "Fab picture, hope you're unwinding xx." Another remarked: "Dame Joan looks absolutely wonderful. I’m sure you all had fun. Would have liked to be a fly on the wall."

The GMB star shared this snap from his dinner party

Piers and his wife are currently enjoying a summer break together in the south of France along with their daughter Elise, eight, and the TV star's eldest three sons, Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19.

He's also shared photos of himself enjoying some socially distanced hangouts with his famous friends, including fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, who is staying in the area with her family. However, it hasn't been all fun and games as Piers started his six-week break by tearing a tendon in his right leg and now has to use crutches to get around.

