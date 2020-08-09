Why Tivoli Ecoresort in Brazil is the perfect luxury getaway for eco lovers Tivoli has set the bar high for eco-resorts around the world

With vibrant streets and idyllic beaches on the doorstep, it's clear to see why guests at Tivoli Ecoresort Praia do Forte Bahia keep coming back for more. Here, we explain why every travel lover much add this stop to their itinerary once lockdown ends and the borders are completely open.

One of the many stunning views at Tivoli Ecoresort Praia do Forte Bahia

Right from the get-go, guests are welcomed with friendly faces and hollowed out coconuts filled with refreshing drinks. The stunning resort in Praia do Forte has certainly kept their promise to "preserving the area's natural beauty and protecting its marine life." This is evident in its eco-minded initiatives: no single-use plastics, on-site compost, water refill stations, rainwater collection, recycled furniture and much more. It certainly doesn't get more environmentally friendly than that!

The resort

Thanks to its remote location, Tivoli Ecoresort is the perfect base for activities and adventures – such as diving in Praia do Forte with on-site instructors or watersports such as paddle-boarding, kayaking and surfing. Guests can go fishing on one of the resort's two fully kitted out vessels or spend some quality time in their lush green landscapes or on the private, pristine beaches to take in Brazil's natural beauty.

One of the many private pools

During your stay, you will even come across iguanas and various rare birds, which roam around the resort freely. There are also hundreds of monkeys who love to hang around the restaurants, trying to steal food from unsuspecting diners. However, the friendly staff are quick to spray water at them in a bid to deter them away.

There are plenty of watersport options

Most importantly, the resort boasts an impressive eight swimming pools - from a sublime infinity pool overlooking the never-ending sea to a secluded, romantic, tranquil pool at the award-winning Anantara Spa. There is also canoeing available on the lagoons, when you can bird-watch or take in the wondrous sunset whilst adrift.

Be sure to book some time at Anantara Spa

Guests can also enjoy land-based activities such as playing tennis on their on-site courts, beach volleyball and yoga. For those who want to learn more about their eco-friendly initiatives, the hotel's employees are environmental educators. Luckily, they are on hand to educate guests about the importance of adopting environmentally friendly practices, especially with children.

Hotel rooms

Bedrooms are knitted out with incredible furniture made from wood

Each eco-friendly hotel room is housed in low-slung buildings with thatched roofs. The rooms are kitted out with incredible furniture, hand-carved by local artisans and made from bamboo, old coconut shells and other types of wood. The warm-wood finishes and cool tile floors are inviting as ever – and for those who dream of having a mid-afternoon nap, they can enjoy a snooze in the balcony's hammock.

The stunning view from my room

The outdoor space is an unbelievable addition to an already extraordinary five-star suite. From here, you can kick back and relax whilst taking in the gorgeous local sunset... Simply perfect for rest and contemplation.

Cuisine

Four restaurants and an extra outdoor bar are all set in beautiful locations of the resort. The food in the resort's main restaurant, Goa, is locally sourced and guests can expect to be eating fish likely caught that day. Coconut and palm are a heavy feature in the local cuisine – and cannot be faulted!

Fish stew is a favorite in Brazil

There are so many food options; from fresh fish, local seafood to famous Brazilian grilled meat and copious amounts of tropical fruits. The gourmet spread also includes an extensive selection of salads, homemade breads and made to order omelettes and pastas as well as the dreamiest assortment of desserts – fit for royalty!

We were taught how to make acarajé

At one point, I was even given a live demonstration to learn how to make one of the best of Bahaian cuisines - acarajé - a type of fritter made from cowpeas with a mix of shrimp, crab, nuts and coconut milk. It's a delicious dish, derived from Portuguese and West African influences.

Wildlife

Tamar is a non-profit organisation whose objective is to protect Brazil's turtles

The wildlife is incredible, with numerous animals, plants and several species of birds calling the resort home. You'll likely see a few monkeys pass through the grounds and if you visit at the right time of year – usually July to November. But most importantly, during this period, the hotel organises humpback whale watching excursions. This incredible migration sees more than nine thousand humpback whales venture from Antarctica to South America, in order to reproduce in the warm Brazilian waters.

Make sure you also wander down the upmarket, well-kept beach town which not only has great access to surfing but a turtle rescue programme, TAMAR.

Taking in the scenery at Forte de Garcia d'Avila

A few miles inland is the Forte de Garcia d'Avila, which was built in 1552 on land given by the King of Portugal. The fortress, complete with its own church, watchtower and castle, is located in the midst of the rainforest and the Atlantic.

Your stay here will reconnect you to nature in the most organic way. A great place to go to slow down and enjoy the simple things of life.

Travel facts

You can travel to Ecoresort Praia do Forte, Brazil, from £277 half-board, via Avenida Liberdade, Lisbon, from £189 B&B. TAP Air Portugal has a daily departure from London Heathrow, London Gatwick & Manchester to Salvador via Lisbon. Prices start at £547 return including all taxes. For further information visit flytap.com.