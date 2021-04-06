10 best outdoor swimming pools you can visit this spring

With the warm weather well on its way, and lockdown restrictions gradually being lifted, there's nothing better than the thought of being able to dip your toes into some cool water. As international travel restrictions mean many of us will be enjoying staycations instead of vacations this year, HELLO! has compiled an impressive list of outdoor swimming pools you can visit with your family across the UK.

As of March 29, outdoor pools and lidos across the UK have been allowed to reopen. From Yorkshire to Brighton, these outdoor pools will guarantee you don't miss out on some local fun and ensure you enjoy the best of British summer.

MORE: 25 UK hotels you need to visit for a post-lockdown weekend getaway

Jubilee Pool, Penzance

Located on the picturesque coastline of Cornwall, the Jubilee Pool is one of Cornwall's most popular attractions. With magnificent Art Deco architecture dating back to its opening in 1935, the pool has recently been restored and is now grander than ever, with its unique Cubist style changing rooms and streamlined pool structure.

Hathersage Swimming Pool, Peak District

Take a dip in the beautiful surrounding views of the Peak District at Hathersage Swimming Pool. This pool has been around since the 1930s and after recent renovations, the pool is set bring joy to outdoor swimmers and visiting families for years to come. If you don't fancy a swim, bring your own snacks and picnic there in the lawned seating area with breathtaking views of the neighbouring hills.

READ: London's best outdoor bars and restaurants to visit after April 12th

Ilkley Pool and Lido, Yorkshire

With the famous moorland providing a gorgeous backdrop, Ilkley Lido is certainly a pool with a view. This lido is known as one of the best outdoor pools in the North of England. Although swimming is the most popular activity, you can also relax at a yoga class, or enjoy a game of tennis with the family.

Gourock Outdoor Pool, Renfrewshire

Visit Scotland's oldest lido - Gourock Outdoor Pool. Whether you want to be daring on the diving boards or take in the beautiful views of the River Clyde, there's so much fun to tickle everyone's fancy. The area boasts some of the darkest skies in Europe, making it one of the best places to stargaze. Visit the pool by night for a midnight swim under the stars, the perfect activity for a warm summer evening.

Brockwell Lido, London

This Olympic-size pool is surrounded by a superb Grade II listed art deco building is one of the most amazing lidos in London. In summer months, this place has become more popular than ever with families, tourists and locals alike.

READ: Incredible photos of UK royal landmarks before and after lockdown

Tinside Lido, Plymouth

This Art Deco-inspired round pool boasts great views overlooking The Sound, one of Plymouth’s most popular bays. From small fishing boats to huge ferries, enjoy watching a vast array of boats glide into the harbour as you relax by the pool. Visit the lido by night, and watch a film at one of the many open-air cinema events hosted at the pool.

Saltdean Lido, Brighton Saltdean

Lido is a beautiful coastal spot which reopened in 2017. With an outdoor and indoor pool, a day here would be a great family trip out. You can also make use of the badminton facilities on-site and work up a sweat before enjoying the bar and cafe.

MORE: 8 travel destinations celebrities will book post lockdown

Sandford Parks Lido, Cheltenham

The amazing 50-metre pool lies within the gardens of Sandford Park, and the facility also boasts a children's pool and paddling pool as well as the main attraction. The family-friendly pools are all heated within the season. Host to basketball, volleyball courts and table tennis, a trip to Sandford Park is a day out for the entire family.

Nantwich Outdoor Brine Pool, Cheshire

One of the few remaining brine pools in the UK, Nantwich Outdoor Brine Pool is a popular spot for families. Everyone should get to enjoy the amazing experience of swimming outdoors, especially as Nantwich is a heated pool! However, at 30 metres instead of the typical 25, a lane swim in Nantwich might feel a little longer than normal. Nantwich Outdoor Brine Pool is expecting to reopen on the 12 April.

Sandford Parks Lido, Cheltenham

The amazing 50-metre pool that is the Sandford Parks Lido was built in the 1930s and renovated in 2007 so it can be enjoyed for decades to come. At home within the gardens of Sandford Park, the facility hosts a children’s pool and paddling pool as well as the main attraction. The family-friendly pools are all heated within the season. Although Sandford Parks Lido is currently closed for winter, it is expected to reopen on the 1 May!

Parkdean Resorts was formed in November 2015 following the merger of Parkdean Holidays and Park Resorts. Today, they own and operate 67-holiday parks across England, Scotland and Wales as the UK’s largest holiday park operator.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.