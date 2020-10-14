BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shares pictures from her mini-break in Scotland The presenter will return to the BBC studios on Thursday

Naga Munchetty is enjoying some time away from the BBC studios, and judging by her latest Instagram photos, she is having a fantastic break.

The presenter, who was absent from the BBC Breakfast show last Thursday and Friday seems to be enjoying a staycation in none other than Scotland.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the 45-year-old shared two pictures of herself on holiday and finally revealed to fans where she was.

"I got to be here @thehomeofgolf and play a few holes. Just stunning," she wrote as she tagged the Hotel du Vin St Andrews.

A second picture showed the star pouring some milk into her tea cup from a quirky cow jug. "It's the little things..." she captioned.

The BBC Breakfast star enjoyed a lovely stay at Hotel dy Vin St Andrews

Fans of the star were delighted with the sneak peek inside her mini-break and praised her choice of destination. "St. Andrews, just came back. Played crail too, lovely part of the world… enjoy!" said one. Another one added: "So that's where you have been. Hope you played well."

A third added: "You lucky thing! I'm well jealous."

It's no surprise that Naga chose a golfing break, presumably with her husband James Haggar.

Speaking to The Guardian back in 2016, she opened up about her and James' passion for the sport, revealing: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

The star was very impressed with the quicky milk jug

"It gives us a few hours together when we're walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

The Streatham-born star tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but in another interview with the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga spoke about how her husband convinced her to take up the sport.

She started playing golf in 2008, admitting: "Now I'm addicted and play five or six times a week – those are my golf shoes on the floor and on the table are my trophies."