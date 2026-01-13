TUI's big winter sale: Book ahead and save on your dream summer holiday

Thinking of treating the family to a May half-term holiday or summer break? If you're one of the many people who like to book ahead, consider this your notice to do so because TUI's biggest ever sale is live - and offering up to £500 off holidays, even during the half-term break.

With the January blues firmly setting in, it's a great time to book something to look forward to for you and your family with the May half-term holiday deals. The deal includes selected family-friendly resorts (as well as plenty of adults-only offerings, if you prefer!) to destinations including Lanzarote, Tenerife, Turkey and Spain. There's plenty of options for families looking to book their May break, and save some money in the process.

TUI does all the work for you, too, with the May half-term package holidays covering flights, transfers and accommodation - so you simply have to pack and not forget the passports. You can customise your holidays to suit you and your loved ones, be it all-inclusive, half-board or self-catering plus there's plenty of free kids' places to take advantage of too.

Before you book: To take advantage of the offer, you must be logged into myTUI to access the sale, and add SALE at checkout. MyTUI free to join, and comes with a host of other benefits and offers now, and throughout the year. To join, simply download the TUI app and create an account for free - click here to find out more.

Don't forget: Even with the offer, there's still hundreds of kids' free places to scout. Make sure you check for those when searching.

Many of the offers include summer holiday deals, if May isn't your month to jet off. Keep scrolling to find the best destinations with plenty of TUI package holiday deals for the May half-term...

Turkey holiday deals 2026

Turkey is a popular May destination because of the sunny, warm temperatures - they can reach around 28C in May. With plenty of family-friendly resorts on offer, Turkey boasts world-class beaches and ancient historical ruins. With a flight time of around 4.5hrs from the UK, it's still close enough for little ones without being a long-haul.

Many of Turkey's top resorts have water sports and waterparks at the top of the list, from great sprawling resorts to small boutique hotels.

With a slide-filled waterpark on site, AQI Pegasos World, located in the Antalya area is the one for kids who love to have fun in the water. There's also two pools, a Blue Flag beach on the doorstep and handily, Side’s ancient ruins are just a 15 minutes’ drive away.

Save on holidays to the TUI BLUE Sensatori Akra Fethiye, in the Dalaman area. This five-star beachfront hotel is swanky for both kids and adults - 24-hour all inclusive service, kids and adults zones plus five pools, a spa and even swim-up suites available, prices start from £1298pp.

The Canary Islands holiday deals 2026

Warm weather, short flights from the UK (around 4 hours) and stunning beaches are why holidaymakers flock to the Canary Islands. May is a brilliant time to visit, as temperatures average 22-25C, an ideal temperature for the whole family. There's seven Canary islands to choose from, with Lanzarote, Tenerife and Fuerteventura the most popular for families to holiday.

The family-focused TUI Blue Flamingo in Lanzarote

TUI Blue Flamingo Beach, based in Lanzarote, is tailored for families, with kids activities and kids club on offer. There's 10% off this break, and one the children will love - slide-filled pools, family-focused activities and a beach next door.

Another kid-friendly resort with money off is the Hotel Riu Palace Tenerife, which not only caters for children but has adults-only areas if you need to escape (don't worry, there's a kids club too). It's located with volcanic slopes to the rear and sea views to the front plus a small beach out front.

Spain holiday deals 2026

Closer to home, a Spain holiday is always a good option! Although the weather doesn't reach the heights of the Canaries, it can still be warm, averaging around 19-25C. The southern regions, including Costa de Almeria and Costa del Sol are your best bet if you're looking to soak up the sun, with Costa Brava and Costa Dorada offering classic Spanish charm.

One resort packed with family-friendly fun is the Holiday Village Costa del Sol, based near Benalmadena. Offering 10% off, you and the family won't be bored at this large, sprawling resort that's got bars, pools, restaurants and evening entertainment on hand. Handily, it's only 30-minutes from Malaga airport and a beach club across the road.

Holiday Village in Costa del Sol

Another great deal is at the TUI SUNEO Lagomonte, Majorca. You're close a golf course, if there's a golfer in your party, and next to a lake in Port d’Alcudia so you've plenty of beautiful scenery. But it's the hotel's facilities themselves that will delight, with entertainment a plenty come evening time - think al fresco film nights, bingo and an outdoor stage.

How I chose the best TUI holidays to highlight

Availability : Every holiday listed is available for booking for May half term or beyond.

: Every holiday listed is available for booking for May half term or beyond. Deals: All are available at a lower rate thanks to the TUI biggest ever sale, with up to £500 off.

All are available at a lower rate thanks to the TUI biggest ever sale, with up to £500 off. Holiday type: I've included family-friendly package holidays within this edit.

I've included family-friendly package holidays within this edit. Reviews: I only ever highlight the holidays that get four or more stars on Tripadvisor.

We hope you love the holidays within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner TUI.