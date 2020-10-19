We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Episode eight of Emily in Paris – otherwise known as our newest Netflix obsession – sees the fashion-forward heroine embarking on a weekend away in the Champagne region, and fans of the show can recreate her stay at Contiki's Chateau De Cruix.

VIDEO: watch the Emily in Paris trailer

Contiki's Chateau De Cruix is located in the Beaujolais region of France

Newly refurbished, this 17th-century property rests among the sweeping vineyards of Beaujolais, one of France's most famous and breathtaking wine-producing regions. Blending old and new, French Metro tiles and opulent bespoke furniture are complemented by modern décor and art, offering Instagrammable backdrops at every turn.

The chateau boasts an outdoor pool

A photographer's dream with views across valleys, vineyards and farmhouses, Château de Cruix offers a whole host of activities. Guests can enjoy a dip in the outdoor pool followed by an apéritif at the soon-to-come outdoor bar and frosé van. Think like Emily and take part in a wine tasting where you can sample produce from the local area.

Want to explore the great outdoors? Start your morning right with sunrise yoga on the lawn, followed by a hike or a bike ride amid the surrounding hills. There's also a new outdoor court where you can enjoy a game of volleyball with your nearest and dearest.

The chateau's bar is so glamorous!

Journey inside the grand chateau and you'll find double and twin bedrooms, spacious six-bed dorms and break-out beauty rooms Emily could only dream of! There's even a bar and further chill out rooms complete with a pool table and its very own dance floor, La Cave.

Staying at Château de Cruix is exclusive to Contiki travellers, and it features on a number of European trips. The first being the new France Cycle to Chateau Limited Edition cycling trip - a seven-day, two-wheeled adventure from Paris into the dreamy French countryside, which culminates in a two-night stay at the Chateau.

The second, European Highlights, involves a whistle-stop tour across the dreamiest destinations such as Florence, Rome, Munich and the Swiss Alps over 14 days.

To book your stay visit contiki.com

