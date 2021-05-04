Kourtney Kardashian's romantic getaway with Travis Barker looks like something from Mars The KUWTK star's vacation looked incredible.

Kourtney Kardashian surprised her Instagram followers when she shared some unbelievable imagery from her romantic trip with boyfriend Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has just returned from a dreamy vacation with the Blink-182 rocker – and fans couldn't believe they were in the US.

The reality star, 42, posted a number of pictures and breathtaking videos of the eerie location, which looked like something from another planet. The beautiful scenery was actually from her trip to Utah last month – and fans couldn't believe it.

Kourtney – who raises children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with her ex Scott Disick – posted some throwbacks to the lavish vacation, sparking a huge reaction from her Instagram followers.

She captioned it "Life on Mars", with Travis commenting that he couldn't wait to go back. Fans commented in their droves, asking: "Where is this?" and "Oh my word where is this?", as well as "Can we get a location? Where this at".

Several eagle-eyed fans identified the stunning body of water as Lake Powell, which borders Utah and Arizona.

The man-made reservoir on the Colorado River boasts a rugged shoreline only accessible on foot or by boat. We're adding it straight to our post-coronavirus bucket list.

Fans couldn't believe how beautiful Lake Powell is

Kourtney and Travis were enjoying a belated birthday celebration at luxury resort Amangiri, where the super exclusive, two-bedroom Mesa Pavilion costs up to $12,000 per night.

During the PDA-heavy trip, the pair were seen kissing while bikini-clad Kourtney straddled the rocker.

They also enjoyed board games (including a game of Bananagrams) and tried rock climbing – we love how relatable their holiday activities were.

Kourtney and Travis enjoyed PDA-filled getaway

The lovebirds finally confirmed their romance in February following weeks of speculation. Kourtney and Travis started off as friends, and have even been forced to deny over the years that there is anything but a close friendship between them.

In 2019 the musician addressed the rumours to E! News, saying: "Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

