Kourtney Kardashian reveals surprising Keeping Up With The Kardashians detail from the early years Mom-of-three Kourtney spoke of getting used to the cameras

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted "little" footage from the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was ever used.

The hit E! show is airing its final season now after Kim Kardashian confirmed in September 2020 the series would end after 14 years.

But Kourtney, who has stepped away from the show in recent years, has opened up on getting used to the cameras, revealing that filming the early seasons was "hard" because she would overthink the cameras.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals exciting family news while out with Scott Disick and their children



Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian shares sweetest childhood gift from mom Kris

"It's hard when you first start filming, because I would think about like, 'Oh my God, what did I say? What did I do?'" she shared.

"But then I didn't realize how little of it is actually used, and that you also don't know how editors are going to edit it and make you look, or what the intention is."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian proves she's ageless in never-before-seen lingerie photo

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's incredible bathroom belongs in a five-star hotel

Speaking on the Emergency Contact podcast, she added: "I think once we started seeing edits, I felt more comfortable."

The show launched in 2007

KUWTK is one of the longest-running reality TV shows, and premiered back in October 2007, when now supermodel Kendall Jenner was only 12 and millionaire business mogul Kylie Jenner was 10.

The show has highlighted many milestones in the family's lives, including weddings, births and the expansions of their businesses in more than 250 episodes.

Kourtney has been on the show since day one

Kourtney's reluctance to appear on the show has been well-documented in recent years, and she has even called the environment "toxic."

She was also caught on camera having a physical fight with sister Kim over her alleged lack of involvement in the family.

The sisters made up, however, and Kourtney has been a huge support for Kim as she files for divorce from husband Kanye West.

Read more HELLO! US stories here