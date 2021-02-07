Rebel Wilson knows how to travel in style! The Pitch Perfect star shared a look inside her private jet as she made her way to the Super Bowl with her friends over the weekend.

The luxurious interior included cream leather seats and Super Bowl-themed decorations, including green bunting to imitate the numbers in the stadium and mini footballs which Rebel and her friends proceeded to throw at one another during the flight.

Clearly, Rebel was travelling at night, as she shared a look at the stunning city lights out of her window. Making sure the journey didn't impact her sleep pattern, The Hustle star revealed the interior of the jet was transformed into a cosy bedroom with lots of beds topped with white duvets and pillows.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films inside her private jet

So Rebel and her friends should be wide-eyed and refreshed ready to watch the match on Sunday, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"Super Bowl Slumber Party! @daveophilly @haydolomo @annachi.wilson @marissamontgomery," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. They showed Rebel dressed in a cosy black loungewear co-ord with her blonde hair styled into a bun.

Rebel Wilson shared a glimpse inside the Super Bowl-themed slumber party

It was a much more off-duty look compared to her recent outfits. After confirming her split from boyfriend Jacob Busch, the Australian actress looked incredible as she posed in front of a luxury car.

Rebel looked chic in Miu Miu platform sneakers, skinny black shimmery jean leggings, a form-fitting Veronica Beard mustard blazer and a black shirt underneath.

The Pitch Perfect actress travelled to the Super Bowl with her friends

Meanwhile, Rebel delighted fans on Friday with a trio of images wearing a striking scarlet gown by Safiyaa – and in the past, we've seen Meghan Markle wearing the very same design!

Rebel captioned the post: "Loving myself SICK in this dress!" and her 9.6million followers were quick to agree. The comments section included a deluge of fire and love heart emojis, as well as comments such as: "Gorgeous women, gorgeous dress" and "Yowza! Lady in red is on fire!"

