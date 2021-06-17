Megan Bull
Planning a mini-break this summer? We've rounded up the best hand luggage, including duffel bags and carry-on suitcases, from Amazon, John Lewis and more.
Planning a staycation? So you've booked your tickets and marked your calendars and now the next step is to get packing. Whether you're heading to the coast for a weekend away or embarking on a city break with loved ones, it's always good to pack light. We've rounded up the best hand luggage for your travels, so you can make the process as easy and as stress-free as possible. Step out with the chicest carry-on suitcases and duffel bags from Amazon, John Lewis and more.
Best carry-on suitcases
Kono 55cm Hard Shell Cabin Case, £40.99, Amazon
Ideal for staycations lasting between 3-5 days, this hardshell suitcase is specially designed to fit into airplane cabins.
COOLIFE Lightweight 55cm Hard Shell Suitcase, £39.90, Amazon
Available in a variety of different colours, this lightweight case retails at an affordable £39.90. Plus it comes with a TSA-accepted combination lock to keep your belongings safe.
CALPAK Carry-On Marbled Suitcase, £150, Net-A-Porter
Seriously stylish, Net-A-Porter's marble effect suitcase is set on 360-degree spinner wheels and fitted with separate compartments for easy organisation, plus compression straps that will hold everything in place.
Cannes 53cm Cabin Case, £39, John Lewis
This unisex case features two external pockets for keeping essentials like passports, boarding passes, phones and tablets close by while you're on the go.
Best duffel bags
Purple Duffel Bag, £10.99, Amazon
An all-rounder, this multifunctional bag can be used for your weekend travels, and afterwards for the gym.
Lightweight Duffel Bag, £13.99, Amazon
This lightweight duffel bag fits 90% of airline cabin restrictions and at £13.99 it's a total bargain!
Travel Duffel Bag, £21.99, Amazon
Shop Amazon's overnight bag in a variety of stylish shades, including pastel pink, blue, green or grey. It's also crafted from water-resistant nylon fabric material which will keep your belongings dry.
PARAVEL Cream Duffel Bag, £265, Net-A-Porter
Travel – but make it fashion. Paravel's 'Main Line' duffel is seriously chic thanks to its contrasting leather trims.
Ted Baker Duffel Bag, £235, John Lewis
Pretty and practical, Ted Baker's holdall can be carried comfortably in hand or pulled along on its two smooth wheels.
