We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Planning a staycation? So you've booked your tickets and marked your calendars and now the next step is to get packing. Whether you're heading to the coast for a weekend away or embarking on a city break with loved ones, it's always good to pack light. We've rounded up the best hand luggage for your travels, so you can make the process as easy and as stress-free as possible. Step out with the chicest carry-on suitcases and duffel bags from Amazon, John Lewis and more.

Best carry-on suitcases

Kono 55cm Hard Shell Cabin Case, £40.99, Amazon

Ideal for staycations lasting between 3-5 days, this hardshell suitcase is specially designed to fit into airplane cabins.

COOLIFE Lightweight 55cm Hard Shell Suitcase, £39.90, Amazon

Available in a variety of different colours, this lightweight case retails at an affordable £39.90. Plus it comes with a TSA-accepted combination lock to keep your belongings safe.

CALPAK Carry-On Marbled Suitcase, £150, Net-A-Porter

Seriously stylish, Net-A-Porter's marble effect suitcase is set on 360-degree spinner wheels and fitted with separate compartments for easy organisation, plus compression straps that will hold everything in place.

Cannes 53cm Cabin Case, £39, John Lewis

This unisex case features two external pockets for keeping essentials like passports, boarding passes, phones and tablets close by while you're on the go.

Best duffel bags

Purple Duffel Bag, £10.99, Amazon

An all-rounder, this multifunctional bag can be used for your weekend travels, and afterwards for the gym.

Lightweight Duffel Bag, £13.99, Amazon

This lightweight duffel bag fits 90% of airline cabin restrictions and at £13.99 it's a total bargain!

Travel Duffel Bag, £21.99, Amazon

Shop Amazon's overnight bag in a variety of stylish shades, including pastel pink, blue, green or grey. It's also crafted from water-resistant nylon fabric material which will keep your belongings dry.

PARAVEL Cream Duffel Bag, £265, Net-A-Porter

Travel – but make it fashion. Paravel's 'Main Line' duffel is seriously chic thanks to its contrasting leather trims.

Ted Baker Duffel Bag, £235, John Lewis

Pretty and practical, Ted Baker's holdall can be carried comfortably in hand or pulled along on its two smooth wheels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.