This travel backpack with USB charger is just what I've been looking for - and it has 42k positive reviews

If you’re travelling this summer (and who isn’t, let’s face it) you might be on the lookout for a good bag to take on your travels. A backpack is a great choice because it can fit in a whole lot, it’s comfortable to carry, and you have your hands free if you need to deal with children or suitcases.

If you’re nodding your head you’ll definitely want to take a look at this backpack I found while browsing the Amazon sale. The Matein Travel Laptop Backpack is just what I’ve been looking for and it’s currently 31% off, which is a great saving. You can snap it up for an impressive £19.98 (or $21.99 in the US.)

What I particularly like about it is the built-in USB charger… I live in fear of my phone dying at the airport or while travelling - this handy feature kisses that worry goodbye.

It also has plenty of pockets and a 32l capacity which makes it a good option for a weekend trip away.

Let’s take a closer look at what else you can expect from the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack and see what shoppers are saying about it…

What are the main features?

Available in 11 colours: Beige, black, navy blue, baby blue, galaxy blue, grey, grey camo, lilac, red, yellow

Free returns & delivery

Weight: 850g

Capacity: 32l

Water-resistant

Multiple compartments: Including padded laptop sleeve tp fit 15.6 inch laptop (there is a 17.3 inch version also available), spacious main compartment, front compartment with keyfob hook and plenty of separation pockets

Anti-theft features: Lockable zipper on main compartment, hidden security pocket on the back.

USB Port: Just add a battery pack and you can charge your phone, ipad or other device

Durable material: Long-lasting sturdy polyester fabric.

Padded adjustable straps: extra comfortable even when the backpack is fully loaded.

Luggage strap: Can sit comfortably on top of a suitcase to reduce the strain oin your back.

Sustainability features: Carbon emissions from the lifecycle of this product were measured, reduced and offset. (as certified by Carbonfree Certified)

© Amazon The backpack has plenty of room for a laptop and other valuables

What are Amazon shoppers saying about it?

Customers give the travel laptop a resounding thumbs up - as the title of the article says, it has over 42k positive reviews and a 81% 5-star rating, which is excellent.

It’s praised for being good quality, comfortable to wear even when fully loaded, spacious and lightweight.

Says one satisfied shopper: “Ideal for my travel and general requirements. Looks good and well made with robust zips. More than adequate pockets for all the necessary travel paraphernalia.Great price when I bought it.”

The security pocket is another strong selling point, described as “genius” by more than one reviewer. “I travel regularly in London and on the tube, the biggest worry is someone stealing from it in a crowd, from behind in your blind spot. If you are wearing your rucksack, no one can get to the security pocket without you knowing,” explains one shopper.

Several reviewers snapped up the backpack during the sale and they are delighted with the price. Says one: “Will it stand the test of time, who knows, but for this kind of money, it’s a bargain if it only lasts a handful of years.”

Are there any quibbles? Some customers who used it daily did report problems with the seams around the zips coming away after about six months use. One shopper does however say: If you're planning on using this bag once in a blue moon for a couple kilos of stuff, it's fine.”

Price History details

This isn’t the first time the travel laptop has been on sale - at the start of May it dropped to the sale price of £19.98 / $21.99 for three days. This sale price is for a limited time though, so if you do want to grab a bargain, snap it up before the price returns to £28.99 / $39.36.