This Uniqlo Puffy bag is the viral 'fits everything' work bag you never knew you needed

Uniqlo and bags are becoming a bit of a thing. First there was the sling/crossbody bag that became a viral sensation (and yes, I bought it in multiple colours. You can read my review here), then they re-released it in raffia – because what is summer without a raffia bag? – and now they’ve done it again with something a little smarter. Say hello to Uniqlo’s trending puffy bag, aka the bag your work wardrobe has been missing.

It’s true to say the Uniqlo Puffy Bag isn’t as structured as a tote or as casual as a cross-body bag, but it’s certainly smart enough to add a cooler vibe to your office attire.

Part of the Clare Waight Keller collaboration, the soft faux leather bag has an interior pocket, main compartment is zipped and comes in three neutral colours; black, cream and olive, a khaki green shade.

According to research (ahem Instagram and TikTok), it can fit almost everything in, from laptops to lunch boxes and more in-between.

“It fits perfectly my 14 inch MacBook, my lunch, a water bottle and every little thing I usually carry with me,” one Uniqlo shopper said. Another wrote: “Could easily stuff my laptop, notebook, headphones and make-up bag in it.”

The reviews are glowing, with not just the size being praised, but the “luxury” look and “on-trend” puffy style finish.

Influencers like In Mich's Closet and thelordlisa, pictured in main image, are even filming reels of themselves packing the Uniqlo Puffy Bag, to prove how much you can fit it – one Reel I found even saw a Stanley Thermos fitting into the bag. And that’s a big bottle!

Uniqlo's trending puffy bag comes in three colours, including this chic olive green

As tempting as it would be to buy the black, I think the olive-green shade is as neutral and a nice change from the classic work bag colours of black, cream or tan.

You can easily use the bag for non-work events too, with it being big enough for a day out shopping (if anyone like me is constantly trying to find a bag big enough for a water bottle) or even a night out, if your make-up bag and flats are essential to pack.

Influencer Sabiithefirst shows how roomy the viral Uniqlo bag is

I also love that it’s a shoulder bag. As much as I love a short, handled tote, it’s not always the most practical for commuting when you need to be hands-free. The strap on this bag doesn’t appear to be adjustable, but with a strap measurement of just over 50cm, it’s a decent length for everyone.

Puffy bags have been a trend for the past few years, with OTT padded, pillowy soft bags from Miu Miu and Saint Laurent, with their soft quilted, filtering down to the high street. For 2024, look is quilted and padded, as seen at Cos and M&S, to a more sleekly executed puff like Uniqlo’s viral bag and Topshop’s puffed tote.