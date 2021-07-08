Nicole Sherzinger drops jaws in stunning red bikini on Italian retreat The star has given us some serious holiday envy…

If anyone knows how to celebrate in style, it's Nicole Scherzinger, who jetted off to Italy to mark her 43rd birthday in true celebrity fashion.

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

Lounging in a slinky bikini as she basked in the sun on a wooden pontoon, Nicole stunned fans with a series of Instagram posts shared on Wednesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Sherzinger's most iconic fashion moments

The star, who currently enjoying a romantic retreat with her beau Thom Evans, wore a glorious red bikini with large bow ties and chic gold detailing. Paring her ocean-side look with some frameless oversized sunglasses, Nicole left little to the imagination for fans who were stunned by her toned figure.

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger shows off very toned bikini body in must-see surfboarding clip

"A little late on #nationalbikiniday but was inspired by @evalongoria late post and couldn’t resist! Ps. Captured pre spaghetti and burrata balls," penned Nicole.

The 43-year-old star looked so glamorous as she lounged by the ocean

The Pussycat Dolls star caused quite the stir amongst her 4.9million followers, who rushed to compliment her sizzling bikini pics.

"You are the QUEEN of bikinis," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You SLAY national bikini day!"

Confirming our own thoughts, a third fan commented: "How are you so perfect? Look at your body!"

It's not the first time this week the star has caused some serious vacation envy, taking to Instagram several times to post jaw-dropping bikini photos onboard luxury yachts, dining in fabulous alfresco settings and even performing for Cartier.

Nicole has been living it up in Lake Como this month

The singer posed in front of the steps at the luxurious Villa D'Este, wearing a princess ball gown. She also included clips of her powerhouse performance from the night.

Nicole looked absolutely statuesque in a pastel pink gown which dazzled under the stage lights, complete with some glistening Cartier diamond jewellery. "A singer’s dream come true to perform here. What an honour," she wrote.

To add to our jealousy, she even posted pictures of herself taking in the fireworks one night in a gorgeous white off-the-shoulder gown with Thom as they celebrated her birthday at Lake Como.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger looks sensational in must-see bikini snaps with boyfriend Thom