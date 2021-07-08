Where do the stars stay in Cannes? 4 most glamorous hotels on the French Riviera These five-star hotels are the epitome of luxury…

Many of Hollywood's elite have descended upon the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival, debuting their new film projects and creating many memorable red carpet moments along the way.

But where do the likes of Bella Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio stay when they're not hitting the latest premieres or cruising on luxury yachts in the Mediterranean? These are some of the luxury Cannes hotels that celebrities love.

Where do celebrities stay in the French Riviera?

Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez

Situated on the Boulevard de la Croisette with unbeatable views overlooking the Bay of Cannes, the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez is not only a stunning destination, but has also long been a favourite for celebrities at Cannes Film Festival parties.

The likes of Bruce Willis, Robert Pattinson and Eva Longoria are rumoured to stayed at the five-star retreat in previous years during the festival, and who can blame them? The hotel boasts 409 luxury guestrooms, including 27 suites and one of the largest Penthouse Suites in Europe.

Perfect for A-listers to escape from paparazzi, the Grand Hyatt also boasts one of largest private beaches on the Croisette and has a vast pontoon for mid-ocean sunbathing.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc

One of the most famous hotels in Cannes is Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which hosts a number of star-studded parties such as the amfAR benefit and De Grisogono jewellery party, as well as providing accommodation to a number of A-Listers during the film festival. Emily Ratajkowski and Coco Rocha are among the famous faces to have shared photos from the iconic venue at previous festivals, while Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have all stayed at the luxury hotel in the past.

Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, Cannes

Robert De Niro and Matthew McConaughey are among the famous faces who have made this luxurious hotel their base while working at Cannes, and it's easy to see why it is so popular with Hollywood stars. The five-star Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic is located on the Croisette with incredible views across the Mediterranean, not to mention its own stretch of private beach, ensuring A-Listers can fully relax and unwind when they aren't working.

InterContinental Carlton

This 106-year-old hotel has a rich history having played host to stars including Grace Kelly - and was the venue for the actress' first date with Prince Rainer during Cannes Film Festival. Nowadays you're more likely to see the likes of Jessica Chastain in the Belle Epoque building, which has a private beach and terraces with sea views and is located just 900 yards from the Palais des Festivals, the venue where the prestigious film festival takes place.

