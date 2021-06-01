Nicole Scherzinger shows off very toned bikini body in must-see surfboarding clip The singer looks like a pro on the water!

Nicole Scherzinger has mastered yet another epic skill - but this time, it involves water! The singer showed off her very impressive surfboarding skills as she rode some choppy waves in a new must-see video in honour of Memorial Day.

Wearing a tiny black bikini and a life jacket, the 42-year-old looked like a professional whilst keeping her balance on her surfboard. She wore her black tresses in loose, tousled waves and allowed her natural beauty to shine with minimal makeup.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off athletic physique in must-see video

"In life you can't stop the waves, but you can learn how to ride them!" she wrote in the caption. "Happy Memorial Day! Whether you're spending time with loved ones or remembering them today, have a blessed holiday.

"Eternally grateful for the brave men and women who serve for our great country!"

Her fans were quick to react, with many applauding Nicole's water skills. "You make that look so easy," said one, while another remarked: "Wow you are good." A third post read: "Wowwwwwwwww amazing, you slay." [sic]

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions over the past year, Nicole and her boyfriend Thom Evans have managed to visit some of the most beautiful places in the world.

Nicole has spent the past year with her boyfriend Thom Evans

While they have mainly been staying at Nicole's home country Hawaii for several months, the lovebirds have shared photos from California, Portugal, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos since restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

They celebrated their first anniversary in January 2021 and their Barbados backdrop was incredible - as were their tributes to one another.

In a heartfelt social media post, Thom wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." To which, Nicole replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

