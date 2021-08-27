Lorraine Kelly's daring way to finding everlasting beauty ahead of TV return The star headed to Isle of Skye this week

I had a wonderful trip to the Isle of Skye this week to enjoy some spectacular scenery, incredible food and amazing walks in the great outdoors.

Skye has so many myths and legends, but the one that really got my attention was how the fairies can grant eternal and everlasting beauty.

All you have to do is visit the old Sligachan Bridge and put your face in the freezing, crystal clear water there for at least seven seconds. (Beware. You will absolutely get brain freeze). You must let your face dry naturally or the fairy magic simply will not work.

Well, I'm up for anything and I thought to myself if putting your face in the wee stream can keep you young and beautiful then I might as well go the whole hog and plunge my entire body in the water to get the full benefits. After all, I'm back on my TV show next week and wanted to look my best. So I went a little bit further upstream and happened upon a waterfall and a small pool.

Now, a few years ago, I went for a dip on Deception Island during a trip to Antarctica and that was obviously very very cold, but a dip in the fairy pools of Skye is in a different league when it comes to being absolutely freezing!

Safe to say it was all rather bracing and really took my breath away. The water was so pure and fresh that when I thawed out, I felt really clean and invigorated.

Sadly, the fairy magic didn't happen on this occasion and I still look all of my 61 years, but when I was in the water I felt like a kid again. It was very special and something I won't ever forget.

Later that day we climbed the impressive Old Man of Storr, a steep rocky hill that featured in the 2012 sci-fi movie Prometheus and Snow White and the Huntsman. It's a demanding hike, so you need to be fit and properly kitted out, but the views are well worth it.

Skye doesn't need fairy spells to be a truly magical place.