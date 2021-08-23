Amanda Holden shows off her radiant summer glow in vibrant string bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden seriously turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Monday, posing for a stunning selfie in a vibrant print bikini during her holiday in Greece.

The Britain's Got Talent star simply captioned her post "#chill" and looked like she was doing just that as she posed for her selfie whilst submerged in a crystal clear pool.

Rocking a makeup-free look, the star showed off her golden tan and flawless skin, accessorizing her poolside ensemble with delicate gold jewellery pieces.

Fans were left speechless at her jaw-dropping selfie, leaving nothing but flame emojis in the comment section as the star set pulses racing.

Amanda posed in a crystal clear pool

The glamorous 50-year-old's bikini comes from one of Amanda's favourite brands, Melissa Obadash. The 'Cancun' bikini is rapidly selling out after being reduced from £95 to £66, so those looking to channel Amanda's effortless holiday chic will need to be quick.

Cancun Printed Bikini, was £95, now £66, Melissa Obadash

If you missed out on Amanda's exact bikini, we're loving this dreamy dupe from Ted Baker – and for that price, we're tempted to make the purchase and save this statement graphic print swimwear for next year's season!

Ted Baker Graphic Print Bikini, £40, Selfridges

Amanda's radiant selfie comes just after the star announced she would be staying in Greece for a few days on her own after enjoying a family holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters, Hollie and Lexi.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two revealed she was "scared" of the decision, writing: "I'm a mummy, a daughter and a wife first and foremost... the next few days I get to spend on my own... just to be me!

"I mean… I am always me… but I haven't had time with me and absolutely no-one else for years and years. I am scared but looking forward to… doing nothing... to wake up and only think of... well... nobody but maybe me... to read... to swim... to count my freckles.

"I also know I'm lucky it's only temporary... and after this last year I am looking forward to just having a think... before resuming normal service obvs."

