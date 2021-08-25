Helen Skelton's bold bikini looks stunning in poolside snap Helen Skelton has been enjoying a family holiday abroad

Helen Skelton has been sharing lots of beautiful snaps from her family holiday abroad with her two sons, Ernie and Louis.

The Countryfile presenter jetted off on Monday morning to the secret location, and looked absolutely incredible in one of her latest Instagram posts.

RELATED: Countryfile's Helen Skelton wows in plunging swimsuit in latest poolside snap

Helen shared a series of stunning poolside snaps in which she sported a bold mint green bikini, which featured a flattering high-waist and a ribbed effect.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a look inside Helen Skelton's stylish home

She captioned the photos: "The benefits of having kids that don't sleep is that you and them get the pool to yourself before anyone gets up. (Swipes) But late nights and early mornings have consequences" followed by lots of laughing emojis.

MORE: Countryfile's Helen Skelton wows in red swimsuit in stunning poolside photo

In the post, Helen could be seen standing around the pool and holding hands with her son, with the beautiful blue sea in the background.

Helen Skelton looked stunning in her mint green bikini

The star also shared a snap as she sat poolside, finishing off her colourful ensemble with a pair of chunky black sunglasses.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous," while another added: "You look absolutely amazing".

Fans have been loving Helen's holiday photos

On Monday, Helen stunned fans once again when she wore a leopard print bikini to pose for an adorable sunset picture with her sons.

"Sunset swims #grateful #holidays #squad #sunset #seaswims," she captioned the lovely snap.

Later on in her Stories, the 38-year-old shared several other pictures showing off her idyllic holiday destination, whilst keeping its location unknown.

Helen seems to be having a great time with her family

The presenter also revealed she and her sons were accompanied by her parents. "Dinner date… grandparents and figurines are holiday must haves," she captioned a picture.

Fans of Helen praised her post once again, with many commenting on how great she looked in the printed two-piece.

"You look absolutely beautiful. Lovely photo," said one, whilst a second remarked: "Beautiful lady gorgeous family stunning picture."

DISCOVER: Celebrity holiday inspiration for 2021: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan & more