8 best things to do in glorious London in September

The summer may be *officially* over, but that doesn't mean the good vibes have to end. If you're looking for things to do in London this September that keep the city alive, our HELLO! writers have sourced the very best events, restaurants, bars, family days out and even five-star stays so that you can keep your social calendar full this month.

Whether you're into fine dining with a view of London's skyline, or visiting the UK's first silent disco in a museum is more up your street - we have got you covered.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers…

Best alternative activities to do in London in September

Sashay Away at Drag Up at the O2

Calling all thrill-seekers, you can now climb the O2 in style at an exciting new event series, Drag Up at The O2. This September, pop culture queen Herr will be performing 52 metres above the ground, on the roof of The O2 arena. Each ticket includes an outdoor climb followed by an iconic drag performance – an unmissable event this autumn.

The events will take place at 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd September with tickets priced at £40 per person.

To book, visit tickets.aegeurope.com/upattheo2/drag

Silent Discos at the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum’s world-famous silent disco events are set to relaunch at the Museum this month. For an unforgettable music experience, the events see three DJs do battle over separate wireless channels, playing the best in pop, rock and party classics beneath Hope the breath-taking blue whale skeleton in Hintze Hall.

Guests will enjoy a unique silent disco experience in an iconic venue, a full bar serving a range of drinks available to purchase and three DJs playing simultaneously allowing visitors to curate the soundtrack to their night.

Silent Discos will take place on 17 September, 1 October and 5 November and cost £25 per person.

To book, visit nhm.ac.uk/events/silent-disco

Drink cocktails at this dog-friendly rooftop

Skylight Rooftop at Tobacco Dock will be welcoming punters and pups all day on 5 September to raise money for Dogs On The Streets (DOTS). Why not treat your furry friend to a day out at one of London's favourite rooftops? Skylight is known for its panoramic and uninterrupted views across London's skyline and is one of the city's best venues for soaking up the sunshine - perfect for sunset sundowners with your pooch.

Best food and drink spots to check out in London in September

Indulge in a delicious new menu at Trade

An award-winning independent group of coffee shops and eateries has just unveiled its first dinner and cocktail menu at their Essex Road site, combining great food with accessible prices, to make socialising a relaxed, enjoyable and affordable experience.

From Smoked Celeriac with Wild Garlic Capers and Oat Beurre Blanc to indulgent Cherry & Custard sandos, be sure to hit up this new venue for your next date night.

Discover the best of London's food scene at BOXPARK

Calling all foodies, introducing to hippest food spot on the block. BOXPARK Shoreditch has just launched new traders, offering vegan Pan-Asian street food, pillowy Neapolitan pizzas, award-winning healthy breakfasts, and an irresistible dessert station, whilst BOXPARK Wembley introduces some good old fish & chips, and Greek-style gyros with tasty grilled meats.

For deceptively delicious plant-based food, head to Clean Kitchen at the Shoreditch branch for the best 'chicken' burgers you'll want to sink your teeth into. A vibey hangout with live music, DJ sets and unbeatable food, this rooftop spot is not one to miss.

Best luxury things to do in London in September

Indulge in a five-star overnight stay at 100 Queen's Gate Hotel

For an unforgettable experience complete with five-star luxury, situated in the heart of London's romantic Kensington, you'll love this overnight stay with afternoon tea for two at 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel London, Curio Collection by Hilton.

With exquisite décor in the deluxe room, plush kingsize beds and glorious views of London's skyline, this hotel stay guarantees relaxation. Just a stone's throw from world-famous attractions such as Kensington Palace, Hyde Park and Royal Albert Hall, you'll never be far from things to do with your loved one.

In the afternoon, enjoy a creatively crafted afternoon tea in the hotel’s glass-roofed atrium room, Botanica. Dine like the Queen as you tuck into an array of delicious sweet and savoury treats. In the morning, enjoy a tasty full English breakfast, before enjoying a late checkout.

For just £269, this steal is not one to miss. To book, visit virginexperiencedays.com

Get night-out ready at London's chicest salon

Blush + Blow is changing the wellness game, bringing the very best of aesthetic treatments, luxury beauty, hair and even nutrition, all under one roof in Parsons Green. Their expert skin specialist, Abbi Ingram, offers a showstopping bespoke skin treatment tailored to combat any skin concern. Using a combination of microdermabrasion, chemical peels, extraction and massage to soothe and calm stressed skin, this service is good enough to get anyone red carpet ready.

Who said you couldn't get a five-star facial in your lunch break? Our writers trialled Abbi's Bespoke Skin Facial, and trust us when we say your lockdown skin concerns are soon to be forgotten...

To book an appointment, visit www.blushandblowlondon.com

Experience London's skyline up The Shard

With an offer combining incomparable views of the capital and three exquisite courses of top-quality cuisine, this experience certainly won’t be a Shard-knock life for you.

Enjoy London's spectacular skyline at The View from The Shard, with three-course dining at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co. and a cocktail each. This unforgettable experience is currently on offer for less than £100 – don't miss it!

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

