5 secret lavender fields you need to visit this summer And they're blooming lovely!

Looking for the perfect day trip? May we suggest visiting one of the UK's idyllic lavender fields. Famous for its ability to reduce anxiety and its soothing properties, lavender is somewhat the zen saviour of flowers, and between the months of May through to September you can get your wellness fix amongst the UK's blooming lavender fields - don't forget to pack your camera because this is where you'll get the perfect Instagram photo. Here are some of our favourites...

Mayfield Lavender Farm, Croydon

This 25acre lavender farm is approximately 15 miles from Central London, situated close to Croydon station. Enjoy lunch with a sea-view of lavender at the farm's cafe, they have picnic tables seated underneath large gazebos so weather needn't be a concern - this is still England after all. And if your packed-lunch doesn't quite cut it, you can book a lavender cream tea which has the option of their unique home-grown lavender cider. However, If you prefer a faster thrill there are also tractor tours available which are an affordable £2 for 15-20 minutes. The gift shop even sells lavender plants for your garden amongst other lavender laced goodies so you can take a bit of the experience home with you.

All you need to know:

Where: 1 Carshalton Rd, Banstead SM7 3JA - Nearest station Croydon

When: June to September 1st – 7 days per week, 9am to 6 pm

Entry Fee: £2.50 per adult. No entrance charge for children under 16

Kew Gardens, London

This botanical beauty has been famous for its gardens for centuries, so it's no wonder that lavender season is always in full flow at London's Kew Gardens. Check out Kew's Queen Gardens, the Mediterranean Garden, Dukes Garden and the Great Broad Walk Borders to get your full lavender fix. There are also a few sneaky patches of the lustrous blooms spread out around the others gardens if you are eagle-eyed enough to spot them, such as in the Prince of Wales Conservatory. Kew also has a gift shop where you can purchase lavender themed gifts such as hand cream, essential oils and soaps so you can embrace the smell of lavender outside of the season.

All you need to know:

Where: Kew, Richmond, London, TW9 3AE - Nearest station Richmond

When: The Lavender typically grows from May to September, open 10am–7pm

Entry Fee: £15, £14 concs, £3.50 ages 4-16, under-fours free, £19-£34 family

Caley Mill, Norfolk

Caley Mill's Roam Caley Mill has 10 acres of lavender and you can go on a 45 minute tour that runs hourly from 11am-2pm. On the tour you'll learn all that this 1930s lavender farm has to offer. Originally an old mill, this lavender field not only offers the calming perfume and indigo sea of lavender but it also oozes history. Their lavender distillery can be viewed by the public with guides available to explain the workings behind the scenes. And don't worry, the gift shop is bursting with lavender scented produce made exclusively on site so you can fuel your lavender addiction - that's including their world famous perfume and toiletry range.

All you need to know:

Where: Norfolk Lavender, Caley Mill, Lynn Rd, Heacham PE31 7JE

When: 30th July 2019 - 17th August 2019, 9am - 5pm

Entry Fee: £5

MORE: The best summer holidays to go on with babies and toddlers

Vauxhall Park, London

Amidst the often hectic bustle of South London lies Vauxhall Park nestled away with its violet sea of lavender delight. Although it may not be the largest of its kind, it offers a refreshing respite from its surrounding city swarm with its beautifully scented blooms. The lavender fields in Vauxhall Park are replaced every autumn with fresh beds. Once harvested, the bloom is sent to Carshalton lavender field where it is turned into lavender oil and sold locally on Bonnington Square and South lambert Market in order to fund the Park. All visitors can help with the harvest, Secateurs are provided for the dig but you are reminded to bring your gloves.

All you need to know:

Where: 12 Lawn Lane, SW8 1UA. Vauxhall. Nearest station Vauxhall

When:July to mid-August is recommended, open 7.30am to 15 minutes before sunset.

Entry Fee: FREE

Yorkshire Lavender, Yorkshire

This gorgeous family-run lavender farm is 60 acres of purple paradise. It is not only home to the lavender farm but also award-winning lavender gardens and a specialist Plant nursery with hundreds of different lavender and herbs for sale. Grab a bite to eat at EJ's Tea room including their infamous lavender ice cream or browse the gift shop which sells lavender based products made from their home grown lavender oils. Also it is said that the farm's panoramic views over the Vale of York is one of the best in Yorkshire!

All you need to know:

Where: Terrington, York YO60 6PB

When: 23 March - 29 September 2019

Entry Fee: Shop, Plant Nursery & Tea Room - Free Admission, Gardens - £3.50 Adults & £2 Children (3-16)

Kennington Park, London

Kennington Park is host to an accumulation of small but punchy lavender patches which have been planted there for generations. Sitting alongside the olive trees in the Mediterranean beds and surrounding the garden's sundial you will most likely smell the blue, violet and indigo blooms before you see them. Having recently been replanted with two new species of Lavender you can ensure you will get the full lavender experience at Kennington Park

All you need to know:

Where: Kennington Park Rd, SE11 4BE. Oval. Nearest station Oval.

When: July to mid-August is recommended, Open 7.30am - 15 minutes before sunset.

Entry Fee: FREE

MORE: How to choose the best wedding flowers for your big day

Hitchin Lavender, Hitchin

With 25 mile rows of lavender, as well as a sunflower field and wildflower area, Cadwell farm is definitely worth that extra mile out of London. From King's Cross Station it is only 54mins to Hitchin and you'll be rewarded with a vast lavender landscape which has been managed for more than 100 years by five generations. Also, you can take blooms home during the season meaning you do not go home empty handed. What's even better, during the month of August the farm hosts outdoor film screening amongst the lavender sea - enough to soak out that smell of popcorn in trade for a lavender perfume.

All you need to know:

Where: Cadwell Farm, Arlesey Rd, Ickleford, Hitchin, SG5 3UA. Nearest station Hitchin.

When: Open July until the end of August, 10am-5pm.

Entry Fee: £6, £3 under-14s, free for under-fives.

Somerset Lavender

This lavender field holds over five acres, with more than 50,00 lavender plants and this year they plan to plant another five acres to grant all your lavender based wishes. What's best about Somerset Lavender is that on harvest days you can wander into the distillery and watch the lavender be transformed into essential oils. These lavender based oils can then be purchased in all shapes and forms from their gift shop, from candles, to body products and even tea. Take a wander into the fields and notice the different qualities of over 20 types of lavender grown there - you'll leave a pro!

All you need to know:

Where: Horsepond Farm, Faulkland, Nr Radstock BA3 5WA

When: Wednesday - Sunday until Monday 30 September, 10am-3pm

Entry Fee: £4 per person