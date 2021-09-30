David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz meet Pope Francis during Italy holiday The couple are visiting the city with the actress' parents

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are currently holidaying in Italy and on Wednesday the couple, alongside the actress' parents, met Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Taking to Instagram, Nicola shared several pictures of her and Brooklyn's tour of the Vatican and surprised fans by sharing a video featuring Pope Francis.

WATCH: Nicola's mother meets Pope Francis

In the brief clip, the Pope could be seen talking with Nicola's mother, 66-year-old former American model Claudia, who is wearing an all-black look, as stated by protocol, for the occasion.

Nicola made no reference to the incredible meeting, simply captioning the series of pictures, "Rome".

Brooklyn seemed taken by the statues at the Vatican

Her fans, however, were quick to comment, with many expressing their surprise at the encounter.

"OMG wow," wrote one, whilst a second added: "I can't even imagine how much that meant to her."

"This is a dream!!!" wrote a third. A fourth remarked: "Omg. Touched by the Pope. How amazing."

Whilst Brooklyn's parents didn't comment on the post, Victoria did hit the like button and she would no doubt be happy that her eldest son is in Europe – and will probably soon reunite with his family.

Nicola with dad Nelson, an American billionaire businessman and investor

Brooklyn has been living in America since 2017 and currently resides in Los Angeles with Nicola, with whom he has bought his first home.

The engaged couple dropped $10.5million on a five-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion in June, and it includes a private yoga room, gym, sauna and juice bar.

Their new property is covered in enormous glass windows which allows lots of natural light into the rooms and ensures the idyllic views can be seen from several rooms in the house.

The property also boasts various outdoor areas, including a paved seating area and a rooftop terrace.