The Beckhams are off on their summer holidays - and we're just a little bit jealous. Retreating to the Italian coast, the iconic clan is said to have swapped their country home in the Cotswolds for a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia, Puglia. After jetting off to sunnier climes on Sunday, the family has since been posting sweet snaps from their travels - and David Beckham's has certainly sent jaws dropping. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the father-of-four showed off his summer tan as he modelled his new range of eyewear alongside his eldest son, Brooklyn - and fans couldn't get over their striking resemblance.

RELATED: Celebrities who've gone on a post-lockdown holiday

David posted the stylish snap on Instagram

Captioned, "The boys in Italy," within hours of posting the photo David had clearly sent his 63.7million followers into overdrive. "Perfect - like father like son," wrote one. "Two peas in a pod," added another. The pair were even dressed similarly, as David and Brooklyn each matched their crisp white shirts with designer shades from David's collection. Soaking up the sun as they drove around Italy in a luxe convertible, the father-son duo made sure to spend quality time together. They are currently joined on holiday by Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, Harper Seven and Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz.

READ: 10 most incredible celebrity homes seen during lockdown: Adele, Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham & more

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Romeo Beckham's Holiday Mishap Caught On Camera

Posting her own selection of holiday snaps, earlier in the week mum Victoria also shared a glamorous photo as she lounged on a sunbed – and true to form, the former Spice Girl looked absolutely incredible in a bright yellow bikini. She wrote: "Perfect summer mornings… in my new shade of Bitten Lip Tint from @victoriabeckhambeauty, Chérie! And #VBEyewear x vb."

Meanwhile, Harper has been using her holiday to work on her artistic skills, with proud mum Victoria sharing a photo of four stones that her daughter had painted. As for Romeo, the effortlessly cool teen has been hitting the golf course with his famous father - and David even caught a hilarious mishap of theirs on camera. Filming his son as he drove off in a golf cart and sent a bag of clubs crashing off the back, David couldn't contain his laughter as Romeo pulled the breaks in shock.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's plans for jaw-dropping new home feature blocked