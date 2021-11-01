8 Best things to do in chilly London in November

If you can believe it, the leaves are turning golden brown, there's a chill in the air and Christmas lights are starting to pop up around London's streets - it must be November!

SEE: 23 stylish party dresses to glam up in this Christmas

From festive igloos and cosy winter markets, to fabulous new restaurant offerings and dazzling Christmas lights switch-on events, these November happenings are set to bring some much-needed sparkle to London this month.

So free your schedule and read on to discover HELLO!'s best things to do in the city in November…

Best festive things to do in London this November

Evening river tour on the Thames for two

Cruise down London’s riverside and take in the beauty of the city's sparkling lights with this evening Thames cruise for two, made special with bubbly and canapes. The perfect treat for a winter date night, or a wholesome activity for friends this two-hour journey along the River Thames, passing several of the capital’s most iconic landmarks including the London Eye, Big Ben and the Shard is the perfect way to take in the capital's riverside sights.

To book, visit Virgin Experience Days

MORE: Winter Holidays in the UK: 7 cosy hotels for a dreamy winter staycation

READ: 27 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

Tuck into afternoon tea in an igloo

Grab a friend and head to London’s most secretive garden for a few hours of wining and dining in the comfort of your very own festive igloo dome. Tucked away in the heart of Kensington, Doubletree By Hilton London Kensington’s stunning pop-up domes are designed with ambience, comfort and style in mind, each paying homage to an iconic singer from recent times.

Settle in for a decadent spread of treats. On the savoury side, you’ll find delicate sandwiches, blue cheese broccoli and chestnut quiche, and roast chicken and tarragon in a brioche bun. Those with a sweet tooth are well catered for with the likes of chocolate and coffee mini-opera cakes, pistachio macaroons, creamy cheesecake and more. Plain and raisin scones are served with Tiptree jam and clotted cream. Why not make it a sparkling affair with a glass of Champagne each?

To book, visit Virgin Experience Days

Christmas market mini-break for two

There's nothing quite like the smell of roasting almonds and mulled wine as the Christmas markets hit London. It might still be November, but we're already getting into the festive spirit here at HELLO!, which is why we love this offering from Corus Hotel Hyde Park.

The perfect location for all your Christmas-shopping needs, an overnight or two-night stay with breakfast and 1 pm late checkout is the ultimate way to shop 'til you drop (into a plush king-size bed, that is). Located in the heart of London's centre, Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland is just a stone's throw from the hotel's gates. Sip on hot chocolate, whizz around on the fairground ride and munch on gingerbread cookies when it opens on 19 November.

To book this offer, visit Wowcher

Best bars and restaurants to visit in London this November

Try exceptional British fare at Ganymede restaurant

Ganymede in Belgravia is one of those restaurants where you'll be flitting between at least a couple of things when the server comes to take your order. But you really can't go wrong with whatever you decide on. The newly opened dining room, which features plush booths and chic overhanging lamps, is a truly elegant place to enjoy an evening meal. And it's always a good sign when a just-opened local restaurant is packed mid-week.

While the menu may be small, it shows off the best of British produce in an innovative and creative way, and the food really is exceptional. For starters, carnivores will love the rabbit, pork shoulder and pistachio terrine, while the roasted duck breast with pommes sarladaises, blackberries and pink peppercorns is another must-order for mains. The fillet of stonebass is also a real showstopper, the meaty white fish paired delicately with creamed polenta, saffron soffrito, leek heart and cavolo nero. Balancing flavours beautifully and having a mix of textures on one plate are just two things Ganymede do particularly well.

As for dessert, we recommend ordering one cheeseboard that features a selection of quality cheese from La Fromagerie and contrasting this with the rich chocolate cremeux tartlet served with vanilla ice cream and pistachio. You won't be disappointed. The wine list is also extensive, while the cocktail menu, which may have been limited in choice, didn't take away from how delicious they were.

To book a table, visit ganymedelondon.co.uk

Have afternoon tea with a twist at Sofitel London St James

Afternoon tea is always a good idea, especially when it's got a special twist to it. At Sofitel London St James, the hotel has introduced its new autumn menu created by newly appointed pastry chef Jamie Warley. The focus is indeed on French cuisine, so, unusually for an afternoon tea, you'll start with a serving of French onion soup. Instead of traditional finger sandwiches, your savoury course includes more exciting and innovative dishes like a mini croque monsieur, duck rillettes, and a celeriac, truffle and bacon quiche.

Purists will be glad to hear that scones (both plain and raisin and freshly baked) are still on the menu and served with clotted cream and jam. The stars of the show really are the sweet treats though and pastry chef Jamie's expertise. The Parisienne pastries include an exquisite Earl Grey and coffee choux bun, a tarragon and blackberry macaron, and a passion fruit and sesame Mont Blanc.

The rose-filled setting of the Rose Lounge is a real delight and a relaxing place to while away the afternoon. There's also a brilliant selection of tea from Camellia's Tea House, and if you have a special celebration to toast, why not upgrade to a glass of champagne?

To book a table, visit sofitelstjames.com

Enjoy a lunch date at Mayfair's El Pirata

The colder weather may be drawing in, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a taste of the sunny Mediterranean. Tucked away in the corner of Mayfair next to Hyde Park, El Pirata has become a firm favourite for those wanting an authentic Spanish experience - and it's not hard to see why.

Our new favourite place to indulge in the best of London's Spanish cuisine scene, El Pirata's tapas offering is as delicious as it is popular. Light bites include salty padron peppers, buttery squid and irresistible pan con tomate, while Iberican pork dishes, sweet glazed chicken wings and tempting Spanish cheeses provide the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're passing by for a light snack, or you're tempted by a mouthwatering Spanish feast - this Mayfair spot is not one to miss.

To book a table, visit elpirata.co.uk

Go crazy for Wahaca's delicious Dia de Muertos menu

Where better to celebrate one of Mexico’s most momentous annual fiestas, Día de Muertos, than at Wahaca? The Mexican street-food favourite is marking the occasion until 2 November, with visitors to its restaurants across the UK having the chance to enjoy a feast of Mexican street food and a specially-created cocktail, as well as complimentary tasters of tequila and mezcal.

The celebration doesn't stop there, as the chain's winter menu features delicious pork pibil tacos and grilled chicken & avocado tacos, tempting squash & crumbled feta tostadas, marvellously moreish lamb barbacoa tacos and seasonal chargrilled hispi. The brand new Wahacamole - a fresh, sustainable take on guacamole, switching out the avocado for organic British fava beans - is a delicious and planet-friendly way to kick off your Day of the Dead feast.

To book your table, visit www.wahaca.co.uk

Best things to do in London with children this November

Storytime with Father Christmas at the Hall

It may only be November, but tickets for Storytime with Father Christmas at the Hall are finally available in time for some festive magic. In this very special festive experience, magic awaits your little ones as the Albert Hall's beautiful porch is transformed into an enchanting winter grotto.

Little ones will step inside a whimsical world where they'll be greeted by Father Christmas and his merry head elf Crumpet as they take them on a joyful journey in this charming Christmas Storytime session, ending with each child taking home their very own gift!

For more information visit royalalberthall.com

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.