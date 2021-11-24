Linda Robson stuns Loose Women fans with bath photo from luxury Maldives holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone's going to make us envious this week, it's Loose Women star Linda Robson, who delighted fans with several photos from her five-star luxury trip to the Maldives this month.

The mother-of-three, who enjoyed a sun-soaked family escape to Ayada Maldives Resort, took to Instagram to share an intimate glimpse into her idyllic retreat. The 63-year-old star was seen wiggling her toes as she posed in a petal filled bubble bath that looked out onto the ocean.

WATCH: Linda Robson shows off her huge garden at stylish London home

It wasn't just Linda's bath photo that caught fans attention, however, as the star followed her holiday snap with an image of herself hoovering in her Islington home.

"Last week vs this week! Missing @ayadamaldivesresort", Linda captioned the hilarious post.

The Loose Women star enjoyed a dip in her petal-filled bath

The presenter posed with her blonde hair in rollers, a simple black t-shirt and striped pyjama bottoms as she looked less than impressed with her Henry Hoover - we've all been there, Linda!

Fans were quick to comment on Linda's down-to-earth post showing the reality of her holiday blues, agreeing with her comedic caption.

"Love it [laughing emoji] all good things must end," wrote one fan, while another remarked: "I love holidays but hate the reality of coming home!"

Linda posted the hilarious photo of herself in rollers

"Maldives verses hoovering, hard choice! love the rollers [laughing emoji]", penned a third fan.

Linda may be back on home turf now, but that hasn't stopped us from swooning over her gorgeous holiday snaps in the idyllic Indian Ocean island.

The Loose Women star shared several glimpses at her luxe vacation, including an oceanside breakfast, personal infinity pool and crystal clear waters at the £2,600 per night resort.

Linda was joined by her daughter on holiday

Doting mum Linda appeared to enjoy her holiday with her youngest daughter Roberta (Bobbie).

Taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of herself with her 26-year-old daughter under a dazzling display of string lights, Linda wrote: "Mother & daughter time [heart emoji] Hope you are all having a lovely evening."

