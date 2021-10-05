Olivia Culpo's massive travel boots look like shoes from Lady Gaga's closet 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Olivia Culpo has been giving us major travel FOMO since the beginning of summer and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The former Miss USA looked stunning as she wrapped up her glam Paris Fashion Week trip in a photo she shared on Instagram, which showed her lounging in Charles de Gaulle International Airport in the City of Lights wearing a Balenciaga Fortnite white T-shirt paired with leather pants.

She finished the ensemble with massive lace-up combat boots by the fashion house that gave us Lady Gaga vibes and wore her hair in a sleek straight bob.

As for her next destination, Olivia is heading to Charlotte, N.C. to visit her family. "Next stop: the Queen City to see my two favorite boys. I love and miss them so much," she captioned the photo.

Fans couldn't stop swooning over Olivia's Balenciaga combat boots

Fans raved over the fashionista’s ensemble, particularly her shoes, with one writing: "Those boots are what’s up." Another added: "Love this edgy airport look."

We did too - and we found a similar pair of combat boots at Shein for only $25.

Lace-up front combat boots, $25, Shein

Olivia also shared a series of other photos in the post, including one of herself kissing her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and cradling her puppy in her arms as she snapped a mirror selfie in the cutest cream knit bralette and matching pants.

Ahead of her trip to the airport, the model shared a clip on her Instagram Stories detailing a hilarious mistake she made with her outfit while attending Paris Fashion Week.

Olivia's tan combat boots are so perfect for the airport too

She had on a chic pair of combat boots then too - and we spy a trend.

Olivia could be seen wearing a printed coat over a turtleneck sweater, which she paired with tan combat boots and coordinating tan pants.

However, all didn't go as planned with her execution of the outfit, as she revealed that she'd tucked her pants into her boots too much, to the point that she was finding it hard to walk.

Olivia snapped a selfie while giving her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey a smooch

"Ever had the problem where you tuck in your pants so tight in boots, and you can't bend your legs?" she said in the video, then proceeded to hilariously hobble to an elevator while awkwardly passing by two guys who looked at her in a slightly confused way.

"Anyone know what I mean here? Definitely don't think those guys did [laughing emoji]," she wrote on the clip.

Even with a fashion mishap, Olivia’s top-notch style is one more reason why style lovers keep her on their radars for inspo - and we do too.

