Olivia Culpo swears by this $58 night cream to keep her skin hydrated after flights

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Olivia Culpo is always on the go, jetsetting from one fabulous destination to the next - and yet, her skin stays looking flawless.

MORE: Olivia Culpo's massive travel boots look like shoes from Lady Gaga's closet

So when the model reveals a skincare tip of any sort we listen, particularly when it comes to keeping complexion issues at bay after traveling.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia suffers a major fashion mishap

Olivia dished on what she does to keep her skin hydrated after hopping on a plane, and it’s worth trying out for your next flight.

MORE: Olivia Culpo’s sheer glam dress will leave you speechless

In a video she posted on Instagram, the former Miss USA can be seen rubbing Clarin’s Multi-Active Night Cream and the brand’s Double Serum Complete Anti-Aging Concentrate into her glowing skin.

Clarins Multi-Active night cream, $58, Sephora

Clarins Double Serum Complete Anti-Aging Concentrate, $90, Sephora

"Keeping my skin hydrated and fresh after flying with the tried and true @clarinsusa #clarinsusa #ad," she captioned the video.

"Their double serum is LEGIT," one fan chimed in in her comments, while another added: "Love when you share the products you use to maintain your gorgeous self."

Skincare tips aside, Olivia has been giving us major travel FOMO since the beginning of summer and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Olivia revealed her travel skincare regimen to maintain her glowing complexion

The former Miss USA looked stunning as she wrapped up her glam Paris Fashion Week trip in a photo she shared on Instagram this week, which showed her lounging in Charles de Gaulle International Airport in the City of Lights wearing a Balenciaga Fortnite white T-shirt paired with leather pants.

She finished the ensemble with massive lace-up combat boots by the fashion house that gave us Lady Gaga vibes and wore her hair in a sleek straight bob.

As for her next destination, Olivia is heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to visit her family. "Next stop: the Queen City to see my two favorite boys. I love and miss them so much," she captioned the photo.

Olivia's platform combat boots are perfect for travel

Fans raved over the fashionista’s ensemble, particularly her shoes, with one writing: “Those boots are what’s up.” Another added: "Love this edgy airport look."

We did too - and we found a similar pair of combat boots at Shein for only $25.

Lace-up front combat boots, $25, Shein

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.