Nicole Scherzinger’s stunning beach vacation view will take your breath away

Nicole Scherzinger is still giving fans a major dose of travel envy as she enjoys her vacation in the Caribbean - and the pop star gave us another glimpse at the breathtaking views she’s been waking up to every morning from her villa.

And they’re extraordinary.

The Don't Cha singer treated fans to a swoon-worthy TikTok video that she also uploaded to Instagram that showed her sliding open a floor-to-ceiling glass door that had incredible views of the ocean in the background.

Nicole sauntered out, laid out her yoga mat, and performed a few yoga poses in a bikini with only her silhouette visible.

"Stay focused fam", she captioned the photo. Fans went wild over the clip (as did we), with one writing, "Everything about this is so soothing. Thank you for this. I can always count on you to lift me up" while another added, "Absolutely gorgeous scenery."

It’s just the latest clip Nicole has shared that has shown her soaking up the sunshine during her getaway in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In a recent Tik Tok video, the star could also be seen showing off her idyllic island surroundings - and her leopard print bikini.

Fans were completely blown away by the scene and the singer’s gym-honed figure. One wrote: "Perfect bikini choice. You look amazing from head to toe," while another added: "Beautiful just like your voice."

Many followers decided to express their thoughts simply with emojis, leaving a slew of fire icons and love hearts in the comments section.

In the clip, Nicole also lip-synced for her fans and then spun around to reveal her panoramic views from what appeared to be an epic villa. The balcony offered up views of the blue waters and there are plenty of sun loungers making it the perfect place to relax.

Excuse us while we search for our invite.

