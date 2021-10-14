Priyanka Chopra is glowing in a vacation co-ord we want in our closets right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Priyanka Chopra is still wining and dining around Spain in enviable vacation ensembles, and her latest is one is worth packing in your suitcase for your next getaway.

The White Tiger star looked stunning in a photo she uploaded to Instagram that showed her standing on a graffiti-splashed street corner wearing a tie-dye long-sleeved top with matching shorts and palming a glass bottle.

Priyanka's cozy tie-dye co-ord is so perfect for staycations

Priyanka rocked her hair in soft wavy curls in the snap and looked ethereal as the sunlight illuminated her glowing skin.

"If you’re not moving forward...you fall back #musings," she captioned the post.

Fans swooned over the image, with one writing: "So beautiful," while another chimed in: "Wow!"

We loved the set and tracked down a similar multicolor tie-dye shorts co-ord on Shein.

Tie-Dye shorts set, $12, Shein

While Priyanka has enjoyed the dreamy getaway with her mom and friends, she’s been giving us quite a bit of FOMO with her enviable travel photos too.

After posting a gorgeous oceanside snap of herself climbing back into her yacht in a yellow swimsuit, the White Tiger star gave fans more looks into her trip in her Instagram Story.

In one photo, Priyanka showed off the Paella they had been indulging in. “The Spain food tour continues #paellalife,” she captioned it.

Priyanka has been enjoying her Spain getaway with her mom

In another snap, Priyanka can be seen standing in front of a church with her mom and her dog, as she flashed a smile.

The actress went casual-chic for their day around town and wore a white long-sleeved button-down top paired with a black mini skirt and sandals.

“Site seeing with @drmadhuakhourichopra and @diariesofdiana,” she wrote.

The images are just the latest snapshots that the actress had uploaded from her waterside vacation in Valencia, Spain.

Priyanka has spent the last several months in Europe and has been documenting her travels for fans along the way.

