London has officially turned into a festive wonderland this December. As Christmas lights illuminate the streets, ice rinks pop up around the city and the best restaurants and bars delight with their winter warming menus, we've never been more excited to embrace the winter chill.

There's no place like London at Christmas time, from atmospheric outdoor markets filled with alpine chalets to santas grottos and festive walks under the city's glittering lights. Our HELLO! writers have put together the ultimate guide of things to do in the city in December - so get ready to fill your social calendar.

Scroll on to discover the very best things to do in the city this December…

Best festive things to do in London in December

Feel the magic at Hogwarts in the Snow

Calling all Potterheads, there's no better time to see Hogwarts than when it's decked out in all its festive glory. For the first time ever, explore a brand new addition to the festive experience at the Studio Tour as the trees and woodland in the Forbidden Forest gets a wintery makeover draped in layers of filmmaking snow – as well as the cobbled stones and magical shop fronts of Diagon Alley, Hagrid’s Hut, and the Hogwarts Castle model.

The enchanting Great Hall will be dressed for the occasion with wreaths, garlands and trees topped with witches on miniature broomsticks. The long dining tables will be laden with a seasonal feast as seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, complete with SFX flaming Christmas puddings and prop versions of the mouth-watering roast turkeys and hams studded with cherries.

Tickets are limited for Hogwarts in the Snow, which runs until 16 January.

To book, visit www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/whats-on/hogwarts-in-the-snow/

Get your skates on at Tobacco Dock's rooftop ice rink

Skylight is the perfect place to spend your weekend in the lead up to Christmas, with festive cocktails and warming winter meals on offer at Tobacco Dock's stunning rooftop retreat. Escape the city and cosy up in one of the venue's famous igloos looking over the stunning Canalside, before taking to the ice at Skylight's winter ice rink. If skating doesn't take your fancy, sip on mulled wine or tuck into cheesy tartiflette at Skylight's apres skate lodge, or indulge in the venue's Alpine-inspired food menu while watching people on the ice against South London's limitless skyline.

To book, visit www.skylightbars.com/tobacco-dock

See London's Christmas lights from the sky

With an offer combining incomparable views of the capital and three exquisite courses of top-quality cuisine, this sky-high experience makes for the perfect Christmas present.

Enjoy London's spectacular skyline at The View from The Shard, with three-course dining at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co. and a cocktail each. This unforgettable experience is currently on offer for less than £100 – don't miss it!

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Get festive at Marylebone Winter Garden

This Christmas will see Portman Square Garden transformed in to a magical Winter Garden from Wednesday 1 December until Friday 3 December, from 12pm until 8pm each day. The Winter Garden will display an enchanting array of winter dining experiences with some of Portman Marylebone’s favourite restaurants and bars hosting stalls for guests to enjoy new Christmas menus and festive favourites.

Ticketed masterclasses will be hosted throughout the day including wreath making and eco-friendly sessions including recycled paper decorations, Christmas cracker, garland and textile tree making throughout the three-day event for people to enjoy and get together with loved ones to celebrate Christmas in a creative way. All ticket costs will be donated to Marylebone Food Cycle.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.portmanmarylebone.com/events/

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

Family favourite The Muppet Christmas Carol will be screened with a live orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall this month. This show will take you on a magical journey through the classic Charles Dickens story performed by the Muppets. In this heartwarming Disney movie, Kermit the Frog plays Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge. Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat.

The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit among others. The original score, composed by Miles with songs by Oscar®, Emmy® and Grammy®-winning songwriter Paul Williams will be performed live by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra while the film is projected in high definition on the big screen.

For tickets visit royalalberthall.com

The CBeebies Christmas Show

Experience the CBeebies Christmas show on the big screen as it hits cinemas across the UK on the 4 and 5 of December. Inspired by the classic poem, The Night Before Christmas, audiences will follow the adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve as they send their wishes to Father Christmas. But then they have to deal with the mischievous Wish Taker who steals those wishes, leading Holly to travel far and wide in search of them. Will she succeed and ensure Father Christmas has all the wishes in time for Christmas Day?

For more information visit www.cbeebieschristmasshow.com

Enjoy a festive afternoon tea surrounded by Christmas decorations

Find time to treat yourself ahead of the busy holiday season by indulging in an Afternoon Tea at London's most festive hotel, The Dilly. The stylish venue has been beautifully decorated for Christmas and has its own restaurant, Terrace at The Dilly. Here, you can sit down and tuck into a Peter Rabbit-themed Afternoon Tea, ideal for children and adults alike. Offerings include sandwiches with names such as Mr McGregor's Garden, and sweet treats including a strawberry ganache filled mushroom with a crunchy meringue stem, an edible chocolate pot with chamomile mousse, blackberry, chocolate 'mud' and sponge cake, and a moist carrot cake topped with cream cheese. Scones with fresh clotted cream and sweet strawberry jam complete the menu. There is even a dedicated vegetarian menu on offer alongside the main menu, both of which are incredibly photogenic – so be sure to bring your camera.

To book, visit The Dilly's official website

Best restaurants and bars to visit in London in December

Enjoy an immersive dining experience at London's most exciting new venue

Just in time for the festive season, immersive restaurant INCA is arriving in the West End – and you won't want to miss it! The vibrant venue boasts a restaurant and a Night Lounge, where guests are transported to after their meal for a night of entertainment. Inspired by South America, the menu is incredibly moreish – think nachos with white hand-picked crab, with grated tomatoes and guacamole. Drinks include a Pina Verde with homemade avocado and pineapple puree, and the La Salida de Sol – INCA's twist on the Espresso Martini.

To book, visit www.incalondon.com

Try the best vegan burgers in London

For deceptively delicious plant-based food, head to Clean Kitchen Club in Camden for the best 'chicken' burgers you'll want to sink your teeth in the city. Founded by Made in Chelsea's Verity Bowditch and YouTube star Mikey Pearce, this planet passionate duo is on a mission to disrupt the plant-based industry as we know it, taking fully sustainable plant-based food and carbon-neutral packaging to the mainstream. Hero items include everything from its classic clean burgers, vegan bacon mac n cheese, chicken katsu bowls, no meat meatballs, salads, wraps and desserts.

To check out Clean Kitchen, visit cleankitchen.club

Go wild for pizza at Zia Lucia

Introducing a neighbourhood pizza fave for Londoners all over - Zia Lucia is the perfect place for a festive pre-Christmas night out with friends or family. HELLO!'s Head of Digital, Sophie, visited the Wandsworth restaurant (eager South West London pizza fans will be pleased to hear there’s a Balham venue coming soon) and it really was an elevated pizza experience. There are four tempting doughs, all super light and delicious. The vegetable charcoal has to be tried, with its black colour and unusual flavouring perfect for a very Instagram-worthy meal snap! Combined with a flair for real Italian community-style, Zia Lucia is an unmissable experience for pizza lovers across the city.

To book, visit zialucia.com

Dine whilst enjoying views of passing boats

Coppa Club Putney, which opened its doors last month, has brought a fabulous food culture experience to Southwest London. The café, bar, restaurant, lounge, terrace and private dining space is situated on the riverfront and serves breakfast, brunch, intimate dinners, after-work drinks and daily caffeine fixes - perfect riverside retreat for locals and guests alike to enjoy from morning to night. As part of Coppa Club's home-from-home ethos, Coppa offers the very best café qualities and has partnered with Grind at Coppa Club Putney. Foodwise, they offer a modern take on British and Mediterranean classics, with favourites such as the Smoked Haddock and Salmon Fish Cake and a fresh Club Caesar Salad. The restaurant offers a great selection of fresh pasta and sourdough pizza, perfect for devouring at any time of day. Diners looking to add further flair to their meals will enjoy the bespoke cocktail menu, with inventive options from the bar including a sweet and aromatic Cookie Old Fashioned and an indulgent Tiramisu Martini.

We've tried more than a few restaurants here at HELLO!, but we mean it when we say nothing quite compares to Coppa Club Putney. From the food to the service and the location, we can't fault it. It's set at the side of the river, framed by the chain's famed igloos, while food includes everything from homemade pasta to fluffy rye pancakes. There's also an igloo-exclusive menu featuring a truffled wagyu burger (we know) and a warm chocolate fondant with caramelised white chocolate and salted caramel ice cream. You'll want to think fast whether you go for an igloo or not, as the eatery has had an epic response since opening. We're already planning our return.

To book, visit www.coppaclub.co.uk/coppa-putney/

Get festive at the Engine Rooms Winter Terrace

The star draw at The Engine Rooms is an incredible heated courtyard terrace, nestled in the centre of the hubbub of activity. Heaters surround the space to keep things warm and cosy for all, while an electric canopy roof which can be quickly opened or closed at the touch of a button allows for outdoor dining whether the sun shines or not. For the festive season, the terrace will be decorated with beautiful arrangements, touches of festive cheer and lights, and blankets will be available for added cosiness.

To book, visit https://theenginerooms.co.uk/

