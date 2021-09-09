Relax like a royal at at the 100 Queen's Gate hotel - review

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whilst current restrictions continue to put a dampener on overseas travel, it's never been more tempting to book a hassle-free stay at a luxurious London hotel. If dining like a royal and sleeping like a Queen lure you into temptation, we've found the perfect place…

SEE: 25 best things to do in London this September to soak up the last of summer

For an unforgettable experience complete with five-star luxury, situated in the heart of London's romantic Kensington, 100 Queen's Gate Hotel is offering an overnight stay with afternoon tea for two - for an unbeatable price.

Sink into relaxation in the hotel's Deluxe Rooms

The hotel is part of Hilton's Curio Collection, located on Queen's Gate, one of the London's most sought-after addresses. Just a stone's throw from Kensington Palace, The Natural History Museum and the V&A, we found we were rarely short of things to do when the beating heart of London's attractions are within walking distance.

DISCOVER: 9 amazing green and amber list holiday deals from TUI, from Spain to Greece

During our stay, we were treated to exquisite décor in the deluxe room, plush kingsize beds and glorious views of London's skyline as part of the tempting package. Where Victorian England meets contemporary design, Curio have craftily created a modern space that echoes the glitz and glamour of William Alexander's lifestyle – the aristocrat who resided in the hotel during the 1870s.

Botanica, the hotel's glass-roofed atrium is a sure highlight of the stay

After a morning of sightseeing, we enjoyed a creatively crafted afternoon tea in the hotel’s glass-roofed atrium room, Botanica. After several rounds of traditional finger sandwiches, you'll want to save yourself for the crisp cinnamon tarts filled with punchy lime mousse - this was a definite showstopper! Or top freshly baked scones with cherry jam, ginger and orange marmalade and decadent pink peppercorn clotted cream.

Dine like the Queen for a five-star afternoon tea

The hotel's nearby restaurants make for an easy meal for the no-fuss foodie – but the hotel's ESQ brasserie is a must-visit spot for an unbeatable atmosphere. ESQ specialises in homemade infused spirits exclusively created by resident mixologists. We sipped away on delicious cocktails and tucked into a carefully selected “small plates” menu, perfect to enhance and delight your taste buds.

For just £269, this overnight steal is not one to miss. To book, visit virginexperiencedays.com

MORE: 35 UK hotels you need to visit for a weekend getaway before the end of summer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.