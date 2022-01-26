Alex Scott lounges poolside in Portugal as she follows in Carol Vorderman's steps The presenter is in a juicing retreat

Alex Scott recently returned from an incredible two weeks in the Maldives, and on Tuesday she was abroad again – this time in Portugal.

The BBC presenter has headed off to the southern European country to stay at Juicy Oasis, a health retreat run by celebrity lifestyle coach Jason Vale – known as the Juice Master.

Taking to her Stories, the 37-year-old detailed her day at the retreat, which included a hike with incredible views, a "freshly made ginger shot" and a football match that didn't end very well for the former footballer.

"Promised @jasonvale we would have a kick around one of the days I was here. Yes, his team won... I'm not gonna hear the last of that one!" she wrote alongside a picture of her and both teams together.

The star later delighted fans by sharing a video taken by the villa's swimming pool. "Can't really complain, look" she told her fans as she lay on a lounger and showed them the villa's incredible mountain views.

Alex's trip to the Portuguese health retreat comes just days after Carol Vorderman returned from hers.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine about why she decided to head to a juicing retreat, she explained: "This is a reset button for me.

"I felt quite low in December; it was dark and miserable, and I think I get affected by the lack of light. Then Omicron came along and made us think we were about to go into another six months of lockdown. Being here clears my head and my system and it's so lovely to be in the fresh air and sunshine."

During her stay at Juicy Oasis, Carol and the other residents replaced meals with three freshly blended juices and a bowl of soup each day.

"I don't find that difficult – after a day or so it's fine and you feel great," she said. "We walk a half marathon every day and when I finish I feel like I could do it all over again.

"It's absolutely beautiful here and the opposite of a boot camp," she added of the resort in Cernache do Bonjardim. "I come here twice a year, if I can, and I love it. Everyone is active because you want to be and there is no competitive element or people shouting."