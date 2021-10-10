Alex Scott looks radiant in black bikini as she enjoys secret holiday The One Show presenter soaked up the sun

Alex Scott left us all feeling extremely jealous on Sunday as she soaked up the sun in a chic triangle bikini during an unexpected trip away.

SEE: Alex Scott looked extra stunning in sequins at the Attitude Awards

Although it's not confirmed where the Football Focus star has gone for her relaxing retreat, her Instagram Story featured lush greenery, mountain ranges and a vast crystal clear lake - sign us up!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott reflects on her inspiring football career

The jet-setting star, who has been covering for Welsh presenter Alex Jones on The One Show, looked radiant as she sported two stylish braids, oversized sunglasses and a glamorous satin headscarf.

Rocking a simple black bikini that perfectly complemented her athletic figure, Alex shared a glimpse of her holiday read, Power Hour: How to Focus on Your Goals and Create a Life you Love by Adrienne Herbert. The star then shared a snap of her page, which read: "The power of mindset." Inspiring!

Alex escaped the chilly English weather to soak up the sun abroad

It wasn't all relaxation for the 36-year-old, who was also seen taking on an epic hike up a very steep mountainous path. "Still going… and still got more uphill to climb," penned Alex as she looked visibly exhausted on her trail.

READ: Alex Scott's daily diet revealed: The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

It's not the first time Alex has caused a stir in swimwear on social media. Just last month, the star stunned fans when she posed as a covergirl for Women's Health magazine, dominating the cover in a glamorous white bikini and thigh-high split gown.

Athletic Alex took part in hikes and reading during her break

Despite the stunning photoshoot, Alex has given a raw account of her experience with the trolling. "Being an athlete, you're used to criticism, and I could always take that as a footballer in terms of: 'I don't think you had a good game,'" she explains.

"But trolling – it's not related to what I can improve. I went from being on screen doing a job I love to thinking: 'I know what's going to happen as soon as I step off this chair.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.