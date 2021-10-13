Alex Scott poses poolside in stunning orange bikini during juice retreat The 36-year-old is enjoying a week away from London

Alex Scott is making the most of her holiday abroad, and while she is "resting, recharging & relaxing," she is keeping fans updated with her adventures.

On Tuesday, the sports presenter revealed that she was on a wellness holiday and gave fans a sneak peek at the juices she is taking daily.

"This is my juice one of the day. Med Juice Retreat, resting, recharging, relaxing," she said as she sipped on an orange-coloured drink. She later shared a video of "juice two" and "juice three" and her dinner – a vegetable soup.

During her week away, the former Strictly Come Dancing star also headed out to explore the stunning outdoors and later made the most of the stunning pool.

Alex looked stunning in her poolside snaps

The gorgeous brunette shared two poolside selfies with her fans, and she looked stunning in a bright orange two-piece.

The 36-year-old, who has been covering for Welsh presenter Alex Jones on The One Show, was praised for her break, with many saying she "deserves it".

"You deserve it !! Enjoy lovely," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Everybody needs the three R's from time to time. Enjoy yours."

"Absolutely stunning," a third wrote alongside the two bedroom selfies the star posted, which showed her looking gorgeous.

The presenter has been documenting her juice retreat with fans

Alex's break comes a month after she stunned fans when she posed as a covergirl for Women's Health magazine, dominating the cover in a glamorous white bikini and thigh-high split gown.

Despite the stunning photoshoot, Alex has given a raw account of her experience with the trolling. "Being an athlete, you're used to criticism, and I could always take that as a footballer in terms of: 'I don't think you had a good game,'" she explains.

"But trolling – it's not related to what I can improve. I went from being on screen doing a job I love to thinking: 'I know what's going to happen as soon as I step off this chair.'"