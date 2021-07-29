Not thought about your Christmas staycation yet? This hotel has you covered Because it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas…

We all enjoyed the brief heatwave the British summer had to offer, however, the rain is here and it doesn’t look like it's leaving anytime soon, so why not start planning a winter escape to keep spirits high?

Nothing says luxury quite like the Four Seasons Hotel in Hampshire, and their Christmas offerings are not to be missed.

The five-star hotel has everything you could possibly want for the festive season, from afternoon tea to ice skating and seasonal spa experiences.

The Four Seasons Hotel has so many festive offerings

The festive-themed afternoon tea will take place in the hotel's 18th-century library, with cakes and pastries served alongside a selection of traditional finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones. Champagne packages will also be available for some extra holiday sparkle.

The hotel's main restaurant will also be getting into the Christmas spirit, with a traditional Christmas Day lunch to a delectable 'Serata Italiana' Italian evening and even a six-course New Year's Eve dinner.

The Four Seasons Hotel is offering a six-course New Year's Eve dinner

The lead-up to Christmas can be stressful, especially for parents, so why not unwind at the spa with a Festive Rose Spice Candle massage while your little ones have some fun in Sharkie's Reef, the family adventure pool.

There is so much to keep the kids entertained, such as cosy carriage rides, a seasonal skating rink and two special performances of much-loved pantomimes Dick Wittington and Little Red Riding Hood. If they are in need of a little pick me up from all the excitement, treat them to a luxury hot chocolate and mince pie while you sip on some warming mulled wine.

The Four Seasons Hotel has a seasonal skating rink for you to enjoy

If that hasn’t sold you, the hotel's guest rooms and suites have also just undergone a stunning transformation, redesigned to adapt to the needs of everyone. The Georgian property is set in the most beautiful grounds abundant with nature, which provided the perfect inspiration for the project. Expect a striking classical English palette, with the décor paying homage to the Estate's mature wooded glades and ornamental gardens. Dreamy!

For Christmas bookings visit fourseasons.com

