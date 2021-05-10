The Gainsborough Bath Spa review: the perfect UK staycation after lockdown A room for two please!

With lockdown restrictions finally coming to an end, a trip to one of Bath's most wonderful five-star hotels should very much be on top of your staycation list.

The Gainsborough Bath Spa, situated in the heart of the historical Roman Baths city, undeniably offers the perfect getaway for those looking for some much-needed rest and relaxation with a spot of class and luxury.

Housed in a former 18th-century Georgian mansion, the yellow, honeydew brick building holds an impressive 99 rooms, various suites, thermal rooms as well as a spa in their historic vaults - a totally wonderful setting for some much-needed downtime.

Whether you're looking for a spa, a class in English literature, a vibrant shopping culture or a decadent afternoon tea at neighbouring tea rooms, you'll find something that more than meets your needs on the doorstep during a stay here.

Room

Following a hearty welcome, we were shown to our room – and were treated to the most decadent mountain of macaroons. The room, complete with duck-egg blue, grey and gold décor, was modern, smart and spacious with wooden furniture and high ceilings.

The room featured a spacious walk-in closet, a comfortable king-size bed, and a gorgeous marble bathroom with all the modern-day comforts close to hand. The bathroom had the special treat of heated flooring, generous full-size mirrors, Aromatherapy Associates toiletries and double basins.

The Spa

The one-hour long massage was the highlight of my trip – the therapist and treatment was like no other! Guests are certainly treated to a unique Bath House experience, with a spa that includes two natural thermal pools of varying temperatures, saunas, a steam room, an ice alcove and various relaxation areas. There was also a quick pitstop to the aroma bath.

Food and Drink

Guests get to enjoy a fine dining experience at Dan Moon at The Gainsborough; the restaurant itself has three AA Rosettes. Breakfast is also served here, and boasts a wide selection of eggs, coffee, juices, cereals and fruit and nuts as well as the option of getting a cooked breakfast with some delicious salmon.

Location

One of the most popular UK destinations is Bath. The city is one of the most adored places to visit, especially for those wanting an idyllic staycation away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Gainsborough Bath Spa is in the heart of the city, perfect for shopping, strolling or sight-seeing. It's book-lover's heaven in all year round, with the Theatre Royal, the ancient Roman Baths and the thoroughly modern Thermae Bath Spa, within walking distance.

If you're looking for a truly unique staycation with a difference, then a stay here is just for you. From delicious treats to welcome you to wonderful in-house service, every little detail has been thought of to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

Room rates: For a 3 night stay midweek, prices start from £516 - for more information, thegainsboroughbathspa.co.uk

