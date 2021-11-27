Serena Williams stuns fans with cheeky derriere video from breathtaking family vacation The tennis star is in the Bahamas with her family

Serena Williams is living her best life right now as she soaks up the sun on a family vacation in the Bahamas.

But the tennis star left her fans not knowing where to look when she uploaded a cheeky video of her derriere. The 40-year-old looked incredible in a pair of floral print bikini bottoms and a long-sleeved, blue swim shirt as she snorkeled with her husband Alexis Ohanian, 38, and their daughter, Olympia, four.

Sharing some snaps on Instagram on Friday, Serena looked like a pro as she posed underwater, modeling a pair of black and blue flippers and a yellow snorkel.

But it was the clip of her diving deeper towards the seabed that had her followers doing a double take.

Filmed from above, Serena's derriere was on full display as she kicked her legs out to explore the tropical fish surrounding her.

While she simply captioned the post, "Vacation", her fans had plenty to say about it.

"Never wanted to be a fish until now," replied one follower. A second said: "All that [peach emoji] movement underwater [applause emoji]." A third added: "Second slide… so beautiful," and a fourth remarked: "Ok sis we see you!"

Others simply left double eyes emojis and flame emojis to note their seal of approval.

Serena is in the Bahamas with her family

Earlier this week, Serena highlighted her incredible figure once again in a gorgeous animal print swimsuit as she zoomed around the crystal-clear water on a water scooter.

Her husband Alexis shared a clip on Twitter of his wife, which he simply captioned "Mermaid?", that showed Serena having the time of her life.

The Reddit co-founder also shared a sweet photo of him and their daughter sporting their swim and snorkel gear. "The last day of vacation hits different - let's get baaaaaaaack at it," the proud dad captioned the photo.

