The luxury beach hut suites making West Sussex the ultimate staycation spot 

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of appreciating the little things in life; whether that’s a picnic on the beach or eating fish and chips in bed whilst watching the sunset over the sea, West Sussex offers all this and then some.

The humble staycation, once a COVID necessity, is now here to stay, so if you fancy exploring both the coast and the countryside, we’ve got the perfect place for your next getaway.

The suites have a private beach terrace

The Beachcroft Hotel has four Beach Hut Suites, each with a private terrace overlooking the pebble beach in Felpham, near Bognor Regis. At the age of 25, I must admit Bognor Regis wasn’t high up on my bucket list of places to visit, but oh how wrong I was. These charming beach huts really are the ideal boltholes for exploring the breathtaking West Sussex coastline and oh boy is there a lot to discover!

The luxury huts are situated on the seven-mile coastal footpath, making them the ideal location for explorers, both young and old. Each suite has a spectacular view of the beach, a mezzanine master bedroom and a spare room with a bunk bed for the kids. Guests of the Beach Huts can also use the facilities of the main hotel, including the bar and restaurant and the indoor heated swimming pool. Breakfast is included in all the room rates and can be enjoyed in the main restaurant or delivered to your door in a hamper, if you’d rather soak up the sea air while eating fresh fruits and croissants.

Afternoon tea in the hotel cafe on the beach

We dined at The Tamarisk Restaurant within the hotel in the evening, which prides itself on using the freshest, high quality sustainable produce from the British Isles. The Arancini balls are a must, and the oven-baked salmon was cooked to perfection. But be sure to save room for dessert with Blood Orange Cheescake and Earl Grey Panna Cotta on the menu, there really is something for everyone. The restaurant had a relaxed feel, and with great service, it was clear why they always so busy.

With outdoor beach games, buckets and spades, fishing nets and even paddle boards all available from the hotel, there really is guaranteed fun for all the family. Don’t worry parents, with deckchairs available too, you can get some rest whilst the children entertain themselves. Whatever you need for your stay, the hotel will help make that possible, with the staff going above and beyond to make your holiday truly memorable. We cannot emphasis enough just how lovely the staff at this hotel are and how accommodating they are with any requests, big or small.

The huts are located on the award-winning seafront

There is so much to do in the surrounding area, with the huts located right on the award-winning seafront, it’s the perfect place to put on your walking shoes and head off on an adventure. Each hut has a walking guide to help guests explore the region fully, and alternatively, if you want to take in the local sites without walking, each hut comes with adult bikes- something we really made use of! It’s a lovely 20 minute walk along the seafront to Bognor Regis beach, where we played a fabulous game of mini golf, in true seaside style.

All beach hut guests also receive a voucher for one scoop of ice cream at Pinks Parlour near Bognor Regis beach and with some seriously incredible flavours, and lovely staff, it’s worth making the visit. After a long day of exploring, the hotel had set up a champagne picnic hamper in our room, something you can organise on arrival, and I’d really recommend. Who doesn’t want to drink a glass of fizz whilst watching the sunset?

The hotel can organise a champagne beach picnic

If you fancy heading slightly further out, just down the road in Chichester you’ll find the Tinwood Estate Vineyard, where their Vineyard Tour and Wine Tasting experience is a superb day out. You’ll be taken to the vineyard and learn all about their wine and their founder, before trying three sparkling wines in their stunning tasting room. For £21 per person, the experience was truly fantastic, and I couldn’t recommend a visit enough!

Overall, these modern beach huts were the perfect getaway, and the ideal place to stay to get the full seaside experience. We can see why these charming huts really are the talk of the town, with locals we chatted to, eager to head down the road to try out the huts for themselves.

The Beach Hut Suites begin at £275 based on two sharing B&B, plus £25 per child B&B, to book visit here

