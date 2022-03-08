5 royal approved getaways perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The royal family have travelled to some exquisite holiday destinations over the years. From the sun-soaked Spanish coast to the mountain-crested Scottish countryside, there are plenty of incredible royal-inspired getaway options to explore.

Whether you're after a weekend away in the UK, or to a European holiday hotspot, we've rounded up the top five royally approved getaways to visit this spring with the help of Golf Travel Centre's experts. Want to holiday like a royal? Keep scrolling to see how you can…

Top 5 royal approved spring getaway destinations

1. Norfolk

If a weekend away is what you are after, look no further than the idyllic Norfolk coast. Offering up some beautiful landscapes without the hassle of jumping on a plane, Norfolk is the ideal location to unwind for a relaxed weekend getaway.

The royal family frequently visit the East Anglia county when visiting the Sandringham Estate, where they celebrate Christmas each year. Fancy getting a more intimate insight into the royal's daily life in Norfolk? The village of Sandringham is situated just over an hour's drive from Norwich and Sandringham House is open to the public for tours in April. Explore the endless grounds and enjoy the visual feast that the monarch's favourite country retreat has to offer.

Explore a cosy cabin getaway in Norfolk and enjoy the beloved British seaside destination

2. Corfu

The stunning island of Corfu is a particular favourite of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. It comes as no surprise, considering the azure Ionian and blossom-lined bays make for the perfect holiday destination.

A direct descendant of the Greek royal family through his late father Prince Philip, Prince Charles is known for having a soft spot for this mystical island that is steeped in ancient Greek mythology. Boasting luscious scenery, awe-inspiring mountain ranges and traditional old towns, Corfu offers a wealth of activities for royals and non-royals alike to enjoy.

Opt for a luxury resort or stunning seascape studio for a perfect spring holiday

3. Malta

Another deliciously hot holiday spot, Malta is an extra special location for the royal family. Their home outside the UK, the island was generously gifted to the Queen and Prince Philip and has since become a beloved home away from home.

The royal couple celebrated their honeymoon on the Mediterranean island and in 2015 at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta, the Queen revealed that Malta was: "always very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married."

With guaranteed sun for 300 days a year, the breathtaking island is just a short three-hour flight from London.

Flights to Malta start from just £32 via Skyscanner.com

4. The Scottish Highlands

It's no shock that Scotland should make an appearance on this list. Home to Balmoral Castle, the spectacular Scottish Highlands are said to be the Queen's absolute favourite place to relax and spend time with her family.

Located in the northwest and very north of Scotland, the Highlands boast wondrous wildlife, unparalleled mountain ranges and ancient castles. Offering panoramic woodland views and plentiful accommodation options, the Highlands is home to award-winning hotels such as Gleneagles that epitomise all-encompassing luxury.

Whether you’re after a cosy holiday or an action-packed adventure, there’s something for everyone in the Scottish Highlands. Plus, if you'd like to see how the royals spend their time in the stunning Scottish countryside, Balmoral Castle is open for tours during certain times of the year. With prices starting at approximately £11, you can tour the glorious grounds for a thoroughly royal experience.

Book a 5-star luxury hotel or picturesque holiday campsite to see what the Scottish Highlands have to offer

5. Spain

When it comes to living it up in Ibiza, the royal family don't necesarily spring to mind. Yet, the Spanish island is a beloved summering spot for The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie who have all soaked up the sizzling Spanish rays.

Additionally, Prince Charles and the rest of his family spent multiple summers with King Juan Carlos of Spain, Queen Sofia, and their children. While you can visit the royal's go-to getaway spot, you don't have to rack up royal fees as there are plenty of affordable hotels and apartments available.

From family holidays to girls trips away, Spain has a huge amount to offer, including irresistible resorts, restaurants, beaches and must-see landmarks – perfect for a cheap and cheerful spring break.

Jet off to Ibiza in April for just £8 via Skyscanner.com

