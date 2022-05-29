Dua Lipa struts the streets of Italy in retro hotpants and cowboy boots Did somebody say 'It girl'?

Summer has officially hit Dua Lipa's wardrobe. The 26-year-old songstress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her latest vacation in Italy - and her sassy two-piece shorts and crop top set left fans speechless.

The Grammy Award-winning star is no stranger to jet setting. Hitting the streets of Portofino, Italy, Dua rocked a stylish ribbed co-ord complete with neon hemlines and exposed stitching on Saturday. Her hotpants and crop top displayed her sunkissed glow, while chic leather cowboy boots were the ultimate pairing for her head-turning look.

Dua simply captioned her post: "ciaaaooooooo," showing off the stunning sights of Portofino and glowy holiday selfies with friends.

If you're eyeing up Dua's chic two-piece for your next day in the sun, both pieces are from Lacoste.

Dua strutted through the streets of Portofino in her retro two-piece

We're loving the retro-style striping with neon trim. Dua teamed the matching set with mismatched accessories, including green-framed sunglasses, a delicate chain belt, and leather cowboy boots.

Several y2k bracelets, a scattering of colourful rings on each hand, and a tiny pink purse completed her out-to-lunch outfit. Such a vibe.

Fans were quick to react to the star's slinky co-ord, rushing to the comments section of her post to share their love for her bold ensemble. "DUAAA YOU ARE SO FINEEEEEEE," wrote one fan, while another quipped: "Stunner," adding a flame emoji to their comment.

"You're such a queen I can't get over it," a third fan gushed.

Fans went wild for Dua's cowboy boots

It's not the first time Dua looked unreal in a two-piece co-ord set. Earlier this month, the star stepped out in a fabulous ensemble featuring a cropped tank top and high-waisted flowing white trousers.

The set boasted a striking pinstripe print in cream and white, which the star paired with a rounded white Telfar handbag and a raspberry pink baseball cap.

She wore her long raven tresses down in a straightened style and opted for a minimalist beauty look that accentuated her natural radiance. A host of beaded bracelets adorned her wrists and she flashed a glimpse of an eye-caching blue manicure. Obsessed!

