Dua Lipa is a dream in angelic two-piece

Dua Lipa never misses a beat when it comes to fashion. The 26-year-old has the most enviable wardrobe around and is never shy to showcase her latest look. The singer's most recent outfit to captivate fans? An angelic off-duty white ensemble that is truly heavenly.

Dua looked unreal in a white two-piece co-ord set, featuring a cropped tank top and high-waisted flowing white trousers. The set boasted a striking pinstripe print in cream and white, which the star paired with a rounded white Telfar handbag and a raspberry pink baseball cap.

She wore her long raven tresses down in a straightened style and opted for a minimalist beauty look that accentuated her natural radiance. A host of beaded bracelets adorned her wrists and she flashed a glimpse of an eye-caching blue manicure.

Dua took to social media to share the outfit with her whopping 82.7 million followers. The brunette beauty captioned the series of images: "ANTWERP."

As usual, fans were quick to express their awe at the songstress' fashion panache. "Beautiful as always," one fan commented, while another said: "Stunning," with a sparkle emoji. A third agreed, penning: "Gorgeous Dua," and a fourth added: "Stunning angel," with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Dua recently wowed fans with a Charlie's Angels-inspired outfit. She dazzled in a black leather jacket, a black shirt, an asymmetrical mini skirt, thigh-high boots and tights as she snapped up a storm of stunning selfies. Boasting military-style pockets, long sleeves and button-down detailing, Dua's shirt matched perfectly with her cute mini skirt look.

Dua layered the sleek outfit under a black patent leather jacket with dramatic lapels, adding a touch of rock 'n' roll to her date-night look. She accessorised with some chunky drop gold earrings and showcased a fresh manicure, boasting deep purple acrylic nails that conjured up the ultimate witchy vibe.

