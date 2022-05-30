Helen Flanagan looks seriously sunkissed in strapless aquamarine bikini The actress showed off her holiday glow

We're all envious of Helen Flanagan right now as she enjoys a sun-soaked Dubai holiday with her fiancé Scott Sinclair, and their three young children Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

The former Coronation Street actress lit up Instagram on Monday morning with a sunkissed bikini snap, donning a super chic blue bikini as she posed alongside her two daughters. The 31-year-old star looked radiant as she worked the camera in her stylish swimwear, adding an oversized straw hat, wicker beach bag and white Hermes sandals.

Helen's daughters looked equally chic in matching pink swimsuits, sparkly sandals and boho beach shorts. The actress simply captioned her snap "My girls," adding several holiday-inspired emojis to her post.

Fans were quick to react to Helen's adorable holiday snap, commenting on the mother-daughter trio's co-ordinating style.

Helen looked radiant in her bright blue bikini to hit the beach with her girls

"Your daughters are always dressed so beautiful, as you are," wrote one, while another fan penned: "Love the cheeky look on Delilah's face looking at her sister posing for the camera!"

Other fans left a flurry of pink heart emojis beneath Helen's fun family snap.

If you're wondering how Helen maintains her slender, toned silhouette, the actress previously shared a before and after on her personal Twitter. She revealed how she lost the baby weight after giving birth to her second daughter Delilah.

"I have done it by being very disciplined but not by depriving myself of things I enjoy such as wine and chocolate. I have also been working out every day for an hour," she said.

Helen leads a healthy, active lifestyle to achieve her toned physique

"It has been really, really hard so I'm really proud of myself to have achieved this," she added.

Uploading another before and after picture, she wrote: "#tbt to my flat stomach early September before I was pregnant with baby number two! Mind my burnt forehead," before adding: "I put down my figure after having Matilda purely down to breastfeeding which for me sped up my metabolism. I didn't go to the gym or diet once."

