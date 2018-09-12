Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon is on her 6th holiday in a year! Lucky Lucy is in Jamaica with her boyfriend Tom Leech

Lucy Fallon has swapped the Coronation Street cobbles for the white sand beaches of Jamaica – and it looks idyllic! The actress, who plays Bethany Platt in the long-running soap, is on her sixth holiday of the year alongside boyfriend Tom Leech, following previous breaks in St Lucia, Cyprus and Paris.

The 22-year-old is staying at the luxurious Sandals South Coast resort, and has wasted no time in sharing photos from the getaway, showing off her enviable figure in a leopard print White Tiger Clothing bikini as she relaxed on the beach.

Lucy Fallon is on holiday in Jamaica

"Holidazzzzze," Lucy captioned the snaps, which also offered a glimpse at the incredible overwater villas in the background. She also shared another photo from her room, simply writing: "Good morning Jamaica."

MORE: See more celebrity holidays here

Lucy's hotel looks like the perfect spot for a romantic getaway, located on a two-mile stretch of pristine white sand beach, with three swimming pools – including the largest in Jamaica – and amazing overwater bungalows that offer 24-hour room service. The actress and her partner can take advantage of facilities including nine bathrooms and seven bars, as well a spa and fitness centre.

The Coronation Street star is at Sandals South Coast resort

It would be all too easy for the pair to spend their days on the beach or sipping on cocktails at the overwater bar, but if they're feeling active, the resort also offers activities such as scuba diving, kayaking, waterskiing, paddleboarding and snorkelling, as well as sports including tennis, beach volleyball and croquet.

STORY: Lucy Fallon unveils hair transformation

An all-inclusive stay at the couples-only resort starts at £770 per night for a beachfront deluxe room on Booking.com, but you could expect to spend as much as £1,700 per night on an Italian beachfront one bedroom butler suite, which has its own balcony or terrace with sea views and a separate sitting room.

Lucy has made her fans envious with her holiday photos

Lucy has been well-travelled over the past 12 months, visiting Cyprus, Mykonos and St Lucia, as well as taking two trips to Paris, where she visited Disneyland Paris with her friends and boyfriend.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.