Helen Flanagan rocks incredible sparkling dress for date night with Scott Sinclair - and wow

If anyone knows how to nail full glam, it's Helen Flanagan. The 31-year-old actress shared a romantic holiday snap embracing fiancé Scott Sinclair, 33 - and fans were left stunned at her ultra-glamorous date night dress.

Helen and Scott are currently soaking up the sun in Dubai with their three young children, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie. Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share a glowing holiday snap, the former Coronation Street star posed up a storm in a stunning Nadine Merabi bodycon midi dress on the balcony of their holiday apartment.

Helen's beautiful beaded 'Lulu' dress featured an elegant square neckline and feather hemline, complementing her feminine silhouette.

The mother-of-three slicked her blonde hair into an elegant updo, adding diamond drop earrings and strappy silver heels to complete her date-night-in-Dubai ensemble. Simply stunning!

Helen and Scott enjoyed a romantic embrace on their hotel balcony

Helen simply captioned her sweet photo with a white heart, sparking a flurry of comments from doting fans. "Couple goals," commented one fan, as another wrote: "That dress is FIRE."

"Beautiful couple, love your dress Helen xx," a third fan commented, while several others left flame emojis beneath the actress' seriously glamorous post.

Helen's stunning beaded dress featured a statement feather hemline

If you're looking to emulate Helen's effortless style for your night evening occasion, her £395 dress is still available in all sizes. Love the luxe look of her feathered, beaded frock, but not luxe price tag?

This ultra-chic mini dress from Dorothy Perkins is a steal of a lookalike at just £55. It's not the first time Helen has dazzled fans with her sunkissed vacation snaps this week.

White Sequin Feathered Dress, £55, Dorothy Perkins

On Monday, Helen worked the camera in a sunshine yellow bikini - and her children looked equally cute in coordinating yellow beachwear.

Helen rocked the ultimate beach-ready look, slicking her blonde hair back into an elegant updo, and adding a pair of sleek black sunglasses to finish her look.

Fans were quick to react to Helen's sun-soaked snaps, rushing to the comments to compliment the star's glowing photos. "The bikini is beautiful, I love the colour. You look amazing xx, one fan shared, while another wrote: "Awwwww this is the cutest."

